Brady Stevens, Son of Celtics Executive Brad, Commits to Notre Dame MCBB

Brady Stevens, the son of Boston Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens, has committed to play college basketball at Notre Dame, he announced Saturday (h/t The Athletic's Jay King).

Stevens will play under his father's former assistant, Micah Shrewsberry, who served as an assistant for the Celtics under Brad from 2013-19. Brad served as Boston's head coach from 2013 until he was elevated to his current role following the 2020-21 season.

