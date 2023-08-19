Brady Stevens, Son of Celtics Executive Brad, Commits to Notre Dame MCBB

X

    Erin WalshAugust 19, 2023

    CHESTNUT HILL, MA - JANUARY 02: Boston Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens (L) and son Brady look on during the college basketball game between North Carolina Tar Heels and Boston College Eagles on January 2, 2022, at Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, MA. (Photo by M. Anthony Nesmith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    M. Anthony Nesmith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Brady Stevens, the son of Boston Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens, has committed to play college basketball at Notre Dame, he announced Saturday (h/t The Athletic's Jay King).

    Stevens will play under his father's former assistant, Micah Shrewsberry, who served as an assistant for the Celtics under Brad from 2013-19. Brad served as Boston's head coach from 2013 until he was elevated to his current role following the 2020-21 season.

