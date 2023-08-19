Commanders HC Ron Rivera 'Disappointed' with CFB Realignment and Impact on Pac-12

Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera is concerned for his alma mater and West Coast college football as a whole amid drastic conference realignment.

"I'm really disappointed," Rivera, who played college football at Cal, said, per Ben Standig of The Athletic. "My concern is West Coast football has lost its prominence and the primary West Coast teams that helped bring a lot of prominence have left a lot of people high and dry. Imagine the outrage if that happened to the SEC or ACC."

Rivera was an All-American and the 1983 Pac-10 Defensive Player of the Year during his time as a linebacker for the Golden Bears. The Chicago Bears selected him with a second-round pick in the 1984 NFL draft, and he won a Super Bowl during his playing career.

While he has since moved into coaching and has been the head coach of the Carolina Panthers and Commanders, it is clear Rivera still cares deeply about West Coast football after starring for Cal at the collegiate level.

With USC, UCLA, Oregon and Washington set to move to the Big Ten and Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah set to join the Big 12, the Pac-12 as it was once known will no longer exist. The moves have also left Cal, Oregon State, Washington State and Stanford without a long-term home.

And Rivera is disappointed with the entire situation.