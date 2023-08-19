AEW All In 2023 at Wembley Breaks WWE WrestleMania 32 Record for Tickets Distributed

Photo By Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile for Collision via Getty Images

All Elite Wrestling is hyping up All In at Wembley Stadium in London as "The Biggest Event in Wrestling History," and there's some truth in advertising.

According to WrestleTix, the company has distributed 80,846 tickets for the Aug. 27 show, which passes the mark set by WWE's WrestleMania 32 in 2016.

The new record may not stand for long if WWE or AEW run another stadium of similar scope, as business is booming for both promotions.

Action Network's Darren Rovell reported Friday that 90,000 tickets have already been sold for WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia. Granted, that event is split over two days in April 2024, and the distribution across each day is unclear.

In general, the expected attendances for All In and WrestleMania 40 reflect how it's a great time to be in the wrestling business.

