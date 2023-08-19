AEW All In 2023 at Wembley Breaks WWE WrestleMania 32 Record for Tickets Distributed

AEW All In 2023 at Wembley Breaks WWE WrestleMania 32 Record for Tickets DistributedAugust 19, 2023
All Elite Wrestling is hyping up All In at Wembley Stadium in London as "The Biggest Event in Wrestling History," and there's some truth in advertising.
According to WrestleTix, the company has distributed 80,846 tickets for the Aug. 27 show, which passes the mark set by WWE's WrestleMania 32 in 2016.
WrestleTix @WrestleTix
AEW ALL IN<br>Sun, 27 Aug 2023, 18:00<br>Wembley Stadium, London<br><br>Available Tickets => 4,626<br>Current Setup => 85,472<br>Tickets Distributed => 80,846 (+790 since last update)<br><br>This passes the 80,709 number set by WWE at WrestleMania 32 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. <a href="https://t.co/LPpE4KFVVz">pic.twitter.com/LPpE4KFVVz</a>
The new record may not stand for long if WWE or AEW run another stadium of similar scope, as business is booming for both promotions.
Action Network's Darren Rovell reported Friday that 90,000 tickets have already been sold for WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia. Granted, that event is split over two days in April 2024, and the distribution across each day is unclear.
In general, the expected attendances for All In and WrestleMania 40 reflect how it's a great time to be in the wrestling business.
