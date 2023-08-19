Celtics' Jaylen Brown Sent Thank You Letter to All-NBA Voters After $303.7M Contract

Pat Greenhouse/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Basketball writers who have an All-NBA vote received a letter of gratitude from Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown.

Brown also recognized the difficult position voters are placed in since their opinions can significantly impact a player's earnings.

In the case of Brown, his All-NBA second team nod meant he was eligible to sign a supermax extension with the Celtics worth up to $303.7 million.

Brown's teammate, Jayson Tatum, experienced the other side prior to signing his last deal with Boston. Missing out on All-NBA honors in the 2020-21 season meant he didn't get full supermax status.

Tatum subsequently expressed his frustration with the voting process during an appearance on JJ Redick's The Old Man and The Three podcast.

The good news for the four-time All-Star is that there won't be any such issue when he and the Celtics negotiate his next extension. A $300 million-plus payday could be coming his way in 2024.

The All-NBA voting is laid out in the league's collective bargaining agreement. The power dynamic continues to reside with the writers in the new CBA, but some important changes were made that will have a noticeable impact.

All-NBA teams will be positionless, which should theoretically mean the 15 best players are recognized. A 65-game minimum will also be in place to gain eligibility for regular-season awards.