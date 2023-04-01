X

    Report: All-NBA Honors to Be Positionless in New CBA; Must Play at Least 65 Games

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIApril 1, 2023

    Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) and Philadelphia 76ers center Montrezl Harrell (5) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Monday, March 27, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    AP Photo/David Zalubowski

    As part of the new collective bargaining agreement between the NBA and NBPA, All-NBA teams will reportedly be positionless, and players must appear in at least 65 games for consideration.

    Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

    All-NBA teams will be positionless in the new collective bargaining agreement, with a 65-game minimum to be eligible for selection, sources tell me and <a href="https://twitter.com/MikeVorkunov?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MikeVorkunov</a>. <a href="https://t.co/OWyMT7tQMF">https://t.co/OWyMT7tQMF</a>

    The NBA and NBPA announced early Saturday that they agreed to a seven-year CBA, which will begin with the 2023-24 season.

    The positionless change is much-needed in today's NBA, where centers can handle the ball and shoot three-pointers like guards.

    In addition, last year's NBA MVP runner-up, Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid, landed on the All-NBA second team because MVP winner Nikola Jokić took the first-team spot.

    But Embiid was clearly one of the best five players in the NBA and deserved more recognition. That won't be an issue with the new rule.

    The 65-game requirement is one way to try to deter teams from resting star players frequently for load management. Long-term injuries will always be an issue, but recently some players who haven't played full seasons have made All-NBA teams.

    Stephen Curry, Ja Morant and Kevin Durant would have been ineligible to make the All-NBA second team last year because they each played fewer than 65 games. LeBron James could not have made the All-NBA third team for the same reason.

    All were deserving candidates to make the teams, of course, but now there's a marker to meet for All-NBA eligibility.

    Report: All-NBA Honors to Be Positionless in New CBA; Must Play at Least 65 Games
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    And the reported change to positionless selections was met with positive reviews.

    Sean Barnard @Sean_Barnard1

    Good adjustment but the NBA this should have happened sooner<br><br>Joel Embiid coming in 2nd in MVP voting the past two seasons and having 0 All-NBA First Teams to show for is a crime <a href="https://t.co/shgtNnCXZW">https://t.co/shgtNnCXZW</a>

    Shane Young @YoungNBA

    I've been screaming for positionless All-NBA teams for years. There are no "positions" in basketball any longer. Antiquated idea that should've been gone a while ago.

    Kevin O'Connor @KevinOConnorNBA

    All-NBA going positionless is excellent news. I've wanted this for years. <a href="https://t.co/syTL781OaQ">https://t.co/syTL781OaQ</a>

    Interestingly enough, the NBA will revert to how it honored stars in the nascent days of the league:

    Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

    All-NBA teams were positionless for the first nine seasons of the BAA/NBA from 1947 through 1955. In 1956, they added positions.<br><br>Changing back to positionless is the first major change to All-NBA teams since they added the All-NBA Third Team in 1989.

    So, the All-NBA teams will come full circle in 2023-24.