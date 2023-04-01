Report: All-NBA Honors to Be Positionless in New CBA; Must Play at Least 65 Games

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

As part of the new collective bargaining agreement between the NBA and NBPA, All-NBA teams will reportedly be positionless, and players must appear in at least 65 games for consideration.

The NBA and NBPA announced early Saturday that they agreed to a seven-year CBA, which will begin with the 2023-24 season.

The positionless change is much-needed in today's NBA, where centers can handle the ball and shoot three-pointers like guards.

In addition, last year's NBA MVP runner-up, Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid, landed on the All-NBA second team because MVP winner Nikola Jokić took the first-team spot.

But Embiid was clearly one of the best five players in the NBA and deserved more recognition. That won't be an issue with the new rule.

The 65-game requirement is one way to try to deter teams from resting star players frequently for load management. Long-term injuries will always be an issue, but recently some players who haven't played full seasons have made All-NBA teams.

Stephen Curry, Ja Morant and Kevin Durant would have been ineligible to make the All-NBA second team last year because they each played fewer than 65 games. LeBron James could not have made the All-NBA third team for the same reason.

All were deserving candidates to make the teams, of course, but now there's a marker to meet for All-NBA eligibility.

And the reported change to positionless selections was met with positive reviews.

Interestingly enough, the NBA will revert to how it honored stars in the nascent days of the league:

So, the All-NBA teams will come full circle in 2023-24.