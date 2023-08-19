Edge Reveals WWE Contract Expires at End of September amid AEW All In Speculation

FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP via Getty Images

WWE Hall of Famer Edge has confirmed when his current contract will expire.

During an appearance on The FAN Morning Show (h/t Subhojeet Mukherjee of Ringside News), the Rated-R Superstar said his contract is over at the end of September.

The comments came after his victory over Sheamus in Friday's WWE SmackDown felt like something of a goodbye. He took the microphone after the show and told the crowd in Toronto he isn't sure what the future holds.

Notably, he also said it was likely his last match in Toronto:

With discussion about the end of his WWE career, it is only natural that there has been speculation about him joining AEW.

If this truly the end of Edge's WWE career, he went out with a victory on Friday.

