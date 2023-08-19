X

    Video: Kevin Owens Returns from Injury for WWE SmackDown Dark Match After Edge's Win

    INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 01: Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn after defeating The Usos for the Undisputed WWE tag team championship during WrestleMania Goes Hollywood at SoFi Stadium on April 01, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
    Kevin Owens returned to the ring for a dark match Friday night after the WWE SmackDown broadcast ended.

    Owens teamed with Drew McIntyre and Sami Zayn for a bout against Imperium.

    Kevin Owens Returns to Save Edge From Imperium after Smackdown<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SmackDown?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SmackDown</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Edge25?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Edge25</a> <a href="https://t.co/fKnVsozSCb">pic.twitter.com/fKnVsozSCb</a>

    KEVIN OWENS ENTRANCE AND RETURN/SAMI ZAYN ENTRANCE — DARK MATCH <a href="https://t.co/5OrLmeorOW">pic.twitter.com/5OrLmeorOW</a>

    KO also helped to honor Edge, who had competed in what he said was his farewell in Toronto with his victory over Sheamus in the main event.

    Edge celebrando junto a Drew McIntyre, Sami Zayn y Kevin Owens posterior a su última lucha en SmackDown 🫶 <a href="https://t.co/cKxi4uy1r2">pic.twitter.com/cKxi4uy1r2</a>

    Owens last appeared on WWE programming on the July 17 edition of Raw. He and Zayn successfully defended the undisputed tag team titles against Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio of The Judgment Day.

    A broken rib briefly forced him out of action and presumably cost him the chance to be on the SummerSlam card.

    Now, the tag champs are back to full strength, and a title defense at Payback on Sept. 2 could be in store.

