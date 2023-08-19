Video: Kevin Owens Returns from Injury for WWE SmackDown Dark Match After Edge's Win

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Kevin Owens returned to the ring for a dark match Friday night after the WWE SmackDown broadcast ended.

Owens teamed with Drew McIntyre and Sami Zayn for a bout against Imperium.

KO also helped to honor Edge, who had competed in what he said was his farewell in Toronto with his victory over Sheamus in the main event.

Owens last appeared on WWE programming on the July 17 edition of Raw. He and Zayn successfully defended the undisputed tag team titles against Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio of The Judgment Day.

A broken rib briefly forced him out of action and presumably cost him the chance to be on the SummerSlam card.

Now, the tag champs are back to full strength, and a title defense at Payback on Sept. 2 could be in store.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below.