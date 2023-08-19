X

    Video: Edge Says WWE SmackDown Was Final Match in Toronto amid Retirement Rumors

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVAugust 19, 2023

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - JANUARY 28: Edge reacts during WWE Royal Rumble at the Alamodome on January 28, 2023 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)
    Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images

    Edge said a goodbye of sorts following his victory Friday night on WWE SmackDown.

    The Rated-R Superstar told the crowd after the show ended he isn't sure what his next steps will be but added he in all likelihood wrestled his last match in Toronto.

    WWE @WWE

    After <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SmackDown?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SmackDown</a> went off the air, <a href="https://twitter.com/EdgeRatedR?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@EdgeRatedR</a> gave the WWE Universe an update on the status of his career… 👀🤘 <a href="https://t.co/f2BbEh7JnI">pic.twitter.com/f2BbEh7JnI</a>

    Dylan Melanson @melansondt

    Edge after <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SmackDown?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SmackDown</a> went off-air. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ThankYouEdge?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ThankYouEdge</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/WWE?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@WWE</a> <a href="https://t.co/UA0g1DwaaP">pic.twitter.com/UA0g1DwaaP</a>

    Ahead of SmackDown, Edge told ET Canada's Carlos Bustamante his clash with Sheamus was the last on his current contract with WWE. When it came to his future more broadly, he said he probably wouldn't know how he felt until he arrived in the arena and set foot in the locker room.

    Naturally, some fans wonder whether a move to AEW could be in store for the former world champion if his WWE deal is indeed expiring.

    Winning on home soil would be a great way for Edge to go out, though, and he may prefer to avoid the pomp and circumstance of a full retirement ceremony. His first retirement in 2011 due to a past neck injury was both sudden and understated.

    This time around fans at least had the opportunity to reminisce about his 25 years in the ring and offer the respect he has earned over a legendary career.

