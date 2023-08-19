Video: Edge Says WWE SmackDown Was Final Match in Toronto amid Retirement Rumors

Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images

Edge said a goodbye of sorts following his victory Friday night on WWE SmackDown.

The Rated-R Superstar told the crowd after the show ended he isn't sure what his next steps will be but added he in all likelihood wrestled his last match in Toronto.

Ahead of SmackDown, Edge told ET Canada's Carlos Bustamante his clash with Sheamus was the last on his current contract with WWE. When it came to his future more broadly, he said he probably wouldn't know how he felt until he arrived in the arena and set foot in the locker room.

Naturally, some fans wonder whether a move to AEW could be in store for the former world champion if his WWE deal is indeed expiring.

Winning on home soil would be a great way for Edge to go out, though, and he may prefer to avoid the pomp and circumstance of a full retirement ceremony. His first retirement in 2011 due to a past neck injury was both sudden and understated.

This time around fans at least had the opportunity to reminisce about his 25 years in the ring and offer the respect he has earned over a legendary career.

