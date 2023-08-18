Video: Netflix Drops New 'Swamp Kings' Trailer Chronicling Tim Tebow's Florida Team

Set Number: X82202 TK1 R2 F26

Netflix dropped its first trailer for the four-part documentary that will profile the Florida Gators during Urban Meyer's tenure as head coach.

Meyer returned the Gators to the heights they once enjoyed with Steve Spurrier. They won a pair of national titles, had a Heisman Trophy winner in Tim Tebow, and saw a bevy of stars move on to the NFL.

Untold: Swamp Kings will also detail what happened off the field in Gainesville and how the atmosphere that contributed to Florida's success ultimately precipitated its rapid decline.

Meyer arrived in 2005 and delivered his first title in 2006. By the end of the 2010 season, he stepped down for health reasons after having already signaled a year earlier he was walking away for the same reason.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler wrote in a 2015 piece how "the unrelenting drive that thrust the Gators into college football folklore proved unsustainable."

"A brilliant coach lost his fire. Fights once born of intense competition became sparked by contempt and disrespect. A culture of favoritism was perceived by many, and combined with myriad off-field issues, it slowly eroded the program's foundation."

Untold: Swamp Kings will debut next Tuesday.