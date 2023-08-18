Michigan's Blake Corum Draws Kenneth Walker III Comparison from NFL Scout

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Michigan Wolverines running back Blake Corum is expected to be one of the top running backs taken in the 2024 NFL draft, and he's already drawing some strong pro comparisons.

One NFL scout compared Corum to former Michigan State Spartans and current Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III.

"I see a lot of Kenneth Walker III in him," an NFC scouting director said of Corum, per ESPN's Jordan Reid. "Same exact build, determined runners that can break tackles but have pass-catching questions coming out."

Corum had an impressive 2022 season before suffering a knee injury in a Nov. 19 matchup against Illinois. He tried to play against Ohio State on Nov. 26 but was removed after two plays and missed the remainder of the year.

The 22-year-old rushed for 1,463 yards and 18 touchdowns in 12 games, in addition to catching 11 passes for 80 yards and one score.

Corum could have entered the 2023 NFL draft alongside the likes of Bijan Robinson, but he opted to return to Michigan for another season instead.