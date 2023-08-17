Dana White: Mark Zuckerberg 'Absolutely Interested' in UFC Fight amid Elon Musk Talks

MANDEL NGAN,ALAIN JOCARD/AFP via Getty Images

UFC president Dana White sees a competitive fire within Mark Zuckerberg.

White hinted that that could come within the UFC, with the Meta CEO taking on a current UFC fighter. He said that Zuckerberg was "absolutely interested" in this reality.

The social media magnate has been the subject of fight talks involving tech entrepreneur Elon Musk. The back-and-forth between the two appeared to hit a stalemate following their inability to pick a location, but White said on TMZ Live that the issues are about the fight being with a professional organization as opposed to an unsanctioned bout.

"He (Zuckerberg) and I talk multiple times a week," White said "And we had dinner last Monday. He's very serious about competing. And when he mentioned it, he said—listen—what he was saying in response to Elon was there are tons of professional organizations out there and this is the way this should be done, not in some backyard or whatever Elon was saying."

White continued by saying that this is where the true disconnect between the two was, as Zuckerberg preferred a fight that had proper medical and drug testing. When Musk preferred the informal route, White said Zuckerberg looked towards different options to venture into the professional fighting world.