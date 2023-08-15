Elon Musk Says Mark Zuckerberg 'Declined' MMA Fight at Rome's Colosseum

Elon Musk Says Mark Zuckerberg 'Declined' MMA Fight at Rome's ColosseumAugust 15, 2023
Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg are not letting their war of words end just yet.
Musk took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to explain his side of the situation in their ongoing quest for a mixed martial arts fight.
Elon Musk @elonmusk
Fight Recap:<br><br>I joked on X about fighting Zuck<br><br>Zuck then said "SEND ME LOCATION" <br><br>Italy graciously offered a Colosseum<br><br>Zuck declined<br><br>I suggested his home as "safe space"<br><br>Tragically, he was ahem "traveling"<br><br>Is there anywhere he will fight?<br><br> <a href="https://t.co/gpcRLW49fv">https://t.co/gpcRLW49fv</a>
The two billionaires have been tossing around empty threats for several weeks while the rest of the world awaits with their popcorn ready, hoping both men meet in the octagon.
It remains highly unlikely we'll ever see either man throw a punch outside of carefully curated social media posts. There is entirely too much public embarrassment on the line; this is the exact type of fight that would create forever memes neither man could live down.
Considering both men likely have advisors in their ears telling them exactly this, we'll have to settle for petty back-and-forths about which man is actually taking this seriously enough to fight.