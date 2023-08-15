X

    Elon Musk Says Mark Zuckerberg 'Declined' MMA Fight at Rome's Colosseum

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVAugust 15, 2023

    FILE - Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla Motors Inc., introduces the Model X car at the company's headquarters Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2015, in Fremont, Calif. Musk may want to send “tweet” back to the birds, but the ubiquitous term for posting on the site he now calls X is here to stay, at least for now. For one, the word is still plastered all over the website formerly known as Twitter. Write a post, you still need to press a blue button that says “tweet” to publish it. To repost it, you still tap “retweet.” (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
    AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File

    Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg are not letting their war of words end just yet.

    Musk took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to explain his side of the situation in their ongoing quest for a mixed martial arts fight.

    Elon Musk @elonmusk

    Fight Recap:<br><br>I joked on X about fighting Zuck<br><br>Zuck then said "SEND ME LOCATION" <br><br>Italy graciously offered a Colosseum<br><br>Zuck declined<br><br>I suggested his home as "safe space"<br><br>Tragically, he was ahem "traveling"<br><br>Is there anywhere he will fight?<br><br> <a href="https://t.co/gpcRLW49fv">https://t.co/gpcRLW49fv</a>

    The two billionaires have been tossing around empty threats for several weeks while the rest of the world awaits with their popcorn ready, hoping both men meet in the octagon.

    It remains highly unlikely we'll ever see either man throw a punch outside of carefully curated social media posts. There is entirely too much public embarrassment on the line; this is the exact type of fight that would create forever memes neither man could live down.

    Considering both men likely have advisors in their ears telling them exactly this, we'll have to settle for petty back-and-forths about which man is actually taking this seriously enough to fight.

