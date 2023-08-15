X

    Dana White Says Mark Zuckerberg Is 'Serious' About UFC Fight amid Elon Musk Buzz

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVAugust 15, 2023

    LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 08: UFC President Dana White attends the UFC 290 event at T-Mobile Arena on July 08, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
    Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

    Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg is determined to put his MMA skills on display, according to UFC president Dana Whiite.

    Zuckerberg said Sunday he's no longer focusing on a fight with fellow Silicon Valley titan Elon Musk because he believes Musk is dragging his feet.

    Mark Zuckerberg says Elon Musk is all talk <br><br>"I think we can all agree Elon isn't serious and it's time to move on" <a href="https://t.co/BZdapJ9iqX">pic.twitter.com/BZdapJ9iqX</a>

    White told TMZ Sports this has become a bigger personal challenge for Zuckerberg.

    "I have said since day one Mark is a very serious guy," he said. "He loves the sport and is training hard. I believe he is serious about fighting in the UFC."

    Putting Zuckerberg in the cage against an experienced fighter would be a recipe for disaster. Having him compete under the UFC banner would also be a bit rich when White has decried what he thought to be gimmicky spectacles in combat sports.

    But Zuckerberg's MMA debut would undoubtedly be a big draw, even if he doesn't fight Musk. Perhaps it's time to prepare for the inevitable.

