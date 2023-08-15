Dana White Says Mark Zuckerberg Is 'Serious' About UFC Fight amid Elon Musk Buzz

Dana White Says Mark Zuckerberg Is 'Serious' About UFC Fight amid Elon Musk BuzzAugust 15, 2023
Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg is determined to put his MMA skills on display, according to UFC president Dana Whiite.
Zuckerberg said Sunday he's no longer focusing on a fight with fellow Silicon Valley titan Elon Musk because he believes Musk is dragging his feet.
White told TMZ Sports this has become a bigger personal challenge for Zuckerberg.
"I have said since day one Mark is a very serious guy," he said. "He loves the sport and is training hard. I believe he is serious about fighting in the UFC."
Putting Zuckerberg in the cage against an experienced fighter would be a recipe for disaster. Having him compete under the UFC banner would also be a bit rich when White has decried what he thought to be gimmicky spectacles in combat sports.
But Zuckerberg's MMA debut would undoubtedly be a big draw, even if he doesn't fight Musk. Perhaps it's time to prepare for the inevitable.