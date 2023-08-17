Report: Rays' Wander Franco 'Very Unlikely' to Play in MLB Again amid Investigation

AP Photo/Chris O'Meara

While MLB's investigation into Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco's alleged relationship with a minor in the Dominican Republic remains ongoing, there are already indications that his playing career is in jeopardy.

A source close to the investigation told MLB insider Héctor Gómez, "It will be very unlikely that Wander Franco will play in MLB again, judging by the results of the investigations that are currently being carried out, which directly commit him to the accusations against him."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

