Patrick Beverley: Trae Young is Taking Over from Steph Curry, 'Reinventing the Game'

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Patrick Beverley believes Trae Young is elite and doing much of the same stuff that Stephen Curry does on the floor.

"He's reinventing the game," the Philadelphia 76ers guard said of Young on his podcast. "Whatever Steph Curry is leaving over, he's taking it and running with it. Took his team to the Eastern Conference Finals. He's won big on the road. So you have to give him a lot of credit."

Young is a two-time All-Star and did lead the Atlanta Hawks to the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals, but he has been the subject of trade rumors and has some shortcomings on the defensive side.

He will also always be compared to Luka Dončić since they were traded for each other on draft night, which is a difficult comparison for almost anyone in the entire NBA.

Still, there is something to be said about his ability to hit from well beyond the three-point line. Like Curry, he forces opposing defenses to account for him from the moment he crosses into the half-court, which, in turn, opens up opportunities for himself and others to drive into the lane.

He hasn't won at the level of Curry, but Beverley believes Young will be the one to continue reinventing the game into one that is even more reliant on the three-point shot.