Trae Young Trade Rumors: Hawks 'Closely' Monitoring Star's Commitment, Habits

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Atlanta Hawks officials are "continuing to closely monitor Trae Young's day-to-day commitments and his habits on a day-to-day basis on the floor, off the floor," according to Stadium's Shams Charania.

The report comes as Young's future with the Hawks has quickly become a subject of speculation.

The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor reported Monday that Atlanta's front office "has the green light from ownership to do whatever it wants to with the roster, which includes considering trade opportunities involving [Young]."

