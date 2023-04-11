X

    Trae Young Trade Rumors: Hawks 'Closely' Monitoring Star's Commitment, Habits

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVApril 11, 2023

    ATLANTA, GA - MARCH 17: Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks sets up a play during the first half against the Golden State Warriors at State Farm Arena on March 17, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.
    Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

    Atlanta Hawks officials are "continuing to closely monitor Trae Young's day-to-day commitments and his habits on a day-to-day basis on the floor, off the floor," according to Stadium's Shams Charania.

    Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

    Reporting on Trae Young's future in Atlanta and conversations that could take place in offseason: <a href="https://t.co/m91nXA3vPD">pic.twitter.com/m91nXA3vPD</a>

    The report comes as Young's future with the Hawks has quickly become a subject of speculation.

    The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor reported Monday that Atlanta's front office "has the green light from ownership to do whatever it wants to with the roster, which includes considering trade opportunities involving [Young]."

