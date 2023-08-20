B/R's 2023 Women's World Cup Best XI

0 of 11

There are many, many special things about the World Cup.

Twice every four years, we all get to watch as a different nation embraces the sport in a new way. We get to watch as teams over (or under) perform expectations in dramatic fashion. We get to watch as a champion is crowned. But in the midst of all that, there's another special part of the World Cup: getting to watch existing stars thrive and new ones emerge.

With this year's edition of the World Cup in the books, we're here to zero-in on the players who took full advantage of their opportunity on the global stage. We're picking a Women's World Cup Best XI, folks.

To be clear, there are plenty of worthy choices at basically every position in this starting lineup. But I'm going with players who stood out to me in a real way across the entirety of the competition.

Here we go!