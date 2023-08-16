Big 12 Won't Add Gonzaga, UConn After Discussing Potential Moves, Commish Says

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Big 12 won't add Gonzaga and Connecticut after recently getting Colorado, Arizona, Arizona State and Utah from the Pac-12.

Appearing on the Marchand & Ourand Sports Media Podcast (h/t ESPN's Myron Medcalf), Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark said he had talks with both Gonzaga and Connecticut but it "didn't work out only because the dream scenario unfolded for us" with the Pac-12 schools.

"I'm a big admirer of both of those programs [Connecticut and Gonzaga]," Yormark explained. "They're fantastic for all the right reasons but I'm focused on the transition of those four [new schools] right now."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.