Biggest Upset Watch Games for the 2023 College Football Season

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

The road to a conference title, or even a trip to the College Football Playoff, ls littered with obstacles. Top opponents, tough environments, short rest and many other factors can lead to upsets.

And those unexpected losses can wreck a season.

Looking ahead to the 2023 campaign, several early matchups stand out as thorns for teams with a high preseason ranking.

While the list is subjective, key considerations are game location and timing. Impact of the result, such as the influence on a tiebreaker, is another element to consider.