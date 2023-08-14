AP Preseason Poll 2023: Complete College Football Rankings Released

Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The more things change, the more they stay the same.

While much of the college football offseason has been dominated by drastic conference realignment, many of the same powerhouses are right on top of the new Associated Press Top 25 with the start of the 2023 campaign approaching.

Two-time reigning national champion Georgia tops the list, while the usual suspects of Michigan, Alabama, Ohio State and LSU, among others, look the part of College Football Playoff participants near the top of the poll.

Here is a look at the Top 25, which was released Monday:

1. Georgia

2. Michigan

3. Ohio State

4. Alabama

5. LSU

6. USC

7. Penn State

8. Florida State

9. Clemson

10. Washington

11. Texas

12. Tennessee

13. Notre Dame

14. Utah

15. Oregon

16. Kansas State

17. TCU

18. Oregon State

19. Wisconsin

20. Oklahoma

21. North Carolina

22. Ole Miss

23. Texas A&M

24. Tulane

25. Iowa

One look at the rankings underscores how college football is trending toward two superconferences.

Georgia, Alabama, and LSU are all in the Top 10 from the SEC, while Michigan, Ohio State and Penn State are in the Top 10 from the Big Ten. USC, which is ranked No. 6, will be joining the Big Ten in 2024, further driving the point home.

Yet all of those teams are trying to catch the Bulldogs atop of the college football world.

Georgia's only loss since Nov. 7, 2020, came against Alabama in the 2021 SEC Championship Game, and it still managed to bounce back from that and defeat the Crimson Tide in the ensuing national title game.

Ohio State came within a missed field goal and a controversial overturned targeting call that injured star wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. away from defeating the Bulldogs in the CFP last season, but the SEC powerhouse proceeded to steamroll TCU by 58 points in the title game to win its second straight national championship.

Georgia has to replace quarterback Stetson Bennett, so perhaps overturn at the most important position will open the door for another team to take home the trophy.

Whoever emerges from the SEC West race between Alabama and LSU, as well as the eventual Big Ten champion from a group that includes the Buckeyes, Wolverines and Nittany Lions, figures to be a top challenger.

USC may make a run in its final season in the Pac-12 as well. Or perhaps there is a surprise contender in store before the entire college football landscape changes in 2024 with conference realignment and playoff expansion.

But for now, college football is Georgia's world. Everyone else is just living in it.