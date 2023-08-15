Report: 12-Team College Football Playoff Format Could Be Adjusted Due to Realignment

Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

With the Power Five structure in college football shifting dramatically amid a new round of realignment, the 12-team College Football Playoff might look different than what was planned when it's fully implemented.

"The CFP's governance structure, revenue distribution model and, most notably, playoff format are all up for re-examination after last week's realignment shift, several college leaders say," per Yahoo Sports' Ross Dellenger.



Under one proposal, the five highest-ranked conference champions would automatically qualify for the playoff. The other seven bids would be determined on an at-large basis.

Another idea is to remove automatic qualifiers and place the 12 highest-ranked teams into the CFP, according to Dellenger.

The expanded playoff was originally crafted with the Power Five in mind. The champions from the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 and SEC along with the best Group of Five champion would earn a playoff berth.

Now, the Power Five has effectively become a Power Four after the Pac-12 lost their biggest football brands. Even if the conference somehow survives, its stature will have diminished in a major way.

As a result, some level of change to the new playoff format will come as little surprise.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said Aug. 8 on The Paul Finebaum Show one goal behind expanding the playoff was ensuring the Western half of the United States was represented. With the Pac-12's disintegration, the region's top teams are no longer centralized in one conference.

Sankey explained the playoff may need to be reassessed as a result.

Dellenger outlined how the changes extend beyond determining how playoff bids are offered.

He reported the SEC and Big Ten are expected to advocate for a model of distributing revenue that sees each conference receive an amount of money commensurate with its size. The conferences also may want a larger percentage of voting shares that would allow them to wield more power relative to their peers.

When it comes to who qualifies, the "5+7" structure presents the most straightforward solution. Conference champions would continue to be rewarded, which in turn makes the regular season more meaningful. The Group of Five would be guaranteed to have at least one representative as well.

As college football maintains its seemingly inevitable lurch toward superconferences, though, a "Best 12" configuration will probably arrive sooner or later. As the Big Ten and SEC gain more and more influence, they'll be less and less inclined to accommodate their rivals.

If the last few years have shown us anything, college football at the administrative level is always fluid.