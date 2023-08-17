Fantasy Football 2023 Big Board: Biggest Differences in Dynasty vs. Redraft Rankings

Fantasy Football 2023 Big Board: Biggest Differences in Dynasty vs. Redraft RankingsAugust 17, 2023
With the NFL preseason in full throat and the Thursday night opener between the Detroit Lions and Kansas City Chiefs drawing nearer by the day, fantasy draft season is in high gear. Thousands of people all around the globe are drafting their redraft squads for 2023.
But for some fantasy managers, having any offseason at all is just unacceptable. They want to try their hand at being a general manager themselves. At running the same team for years—whether it's to championship glory or right into the ground.
So, they play in dynasty fantasy football leagues—where the rosters toll over from season to season.
Now, some of these managers are just now holding the startup draft that will play a large part in determining how the league plays out for years to come. Those managers need all the help they can get, whether it's strategy tips, players whose value is much higher (or lower) in dynasty formats than in redraft or just a set of the rankings that all fantasy managers rely on this time of year.
That just so happens to be what we're here to provide. After rolling out the first redraft Fantasy Big Board of 2023 here at Bleacher Report, this time it's dynasty leagues that will be the focus.
Unless otherwise noted, ADP data courtesy of Fantasy Pros.
Unless otherwise noted, fantasy scoring and target data courtesy of FFToday.
Quarterbacks
If you read my Redraft Big Board here at Bleacher Report, then you know I tend to advocate a patient approach to quarterback. Given the depth under center and the fact that most leagues only start one QB per week, fantasy managers can afford to be patient at the position without digging that deep a hole.
It's a different story in dynasty formats—especially startups. There, managers tend to attack young high-end starters. Spend an early pick on Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs or Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills, and your team is set at the position for a decade.
However, if your team doesn't have a stable starter at the position, you're all but cooked—and it can be easier said than done to fix the issue in rookie drafts.
RISERS
Anthony Richardson, Indianapolis Colts
Redraft Ranking: QB17
Dynasty Ranking: QB10
There was already more than a little fantasy hype surrounding the wildly athletic but raw rookie from Florida. Now that he's officially been named the Week 1 starter for the Colts, that hype has kicked up a notch or three. There are going to be growing pains with Richardson, who was just a one-year starter in Gainesville. But he has the potential to be an elite fantasy option.
Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers
Redraft Ranking: QB28
Dynasty Ranking: QB14
It's gotten lost somewhat in all the hype surrounding Anthony Richardson, but Young is a mobile quarterback in his own right who enjoyed considerable success at college football's highest level while at Alabama. Young might not have the fantasy ceiling Richardson does, but that doesn't mean he can't be a viable weekly starter in Carolina.
FALLERS
Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings
Redraft Ranking: QB12
Dynasty Ranking: QB20
Cousins catches more than a little flak from NFL fans and fantasy managers alike, but he was sixth in fantasy points among quarterbacks in 2022 and ninth the year before. However, Cousins is also a 34-year-old quarterback who will be a free agent in 2024, and aging quarterbacks with uncertain futures are risky dynasty investments.
Aaron Rodgers, New York Jets
Redraft Ranking: QB16
Dynasty Ranking: QB25
Sure, Rodgers has implied more than once recently that his arrival in New York isn't a one or two-year commitment. But that doesn't change the fact that he's about to celebrate his 40th birthday. If that weren't enough, for most of the past several years Rodgers has been a better NFL quarterback than fantasy option—his last top-five fantasy finish came in 2020.
ROOKIE WATCH
C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans
Redraft Ranking: QB29
Dynasty Ranking: QB17
Stroud's Texans debut didn't go as planned, but a pair of rough series hardly dooms the former Ohio State standout to fantasy bustdom for all eternity. The bigger concern with Stroud is that of this year's highly drafted quarterbacks, Stroud landed in what appears to be the worst situation. It could be a couple of years before fantasy managers really know what they have in him.
TOP 30 QUARTERBACKS
1. Patrick Mahomes, KC
2. Jalen Hurts, PHI
3. Josh Allen, BUF
4. Lamar Jackson, BAL
5. Justin Herbert, LAC
6. Justin Fields, CHI
7. Joe Burrow, CIN
8. Trevor Lawrence, JAX
9. Deshaun Watson, CLE
10. Anthony Richardson, IND
11. Tua Tagovailoa, MIA
12. Dak Prescott, DAL
13. Kyler Murray, AZ
14. Bryce Young, CAR
15. Daniel Jones, NYG
16. Jared Goff. DET
17. C.J. Stroud, HOU
18. Geno Smith, SEA
19. Jordan Love, GB
20. Kirk Cousins, MIN
21. Brock Purdy, SF
22. Russell Wilson, DEN
23. Mac Jones, NE
24. Kenny Pickett, PIT
25. Aaron Rodgers, NYJ
26. Derek Carr, NO
27. Desmond Ridder, ATL
28. Matthew Stafford, LAR
29. Sam Howell, WAS
30. Jimmy Garoppolo, LV
Running Backs
Frankly, in many dynasty startups, some managers tend to over-focus on the future. They become so zeroed in on only selecting younger players in support of a long-term plan that it costs them any real shot at competing for a championship in Year 1.
That first title counts the same as the rest, folks.
However, where running backs are concerned, a youth movement really is the way to go.
Running backs just aren't getting big second contracts—or at least they didn't in 2023. Teams draft a back, play out his rookie deal and then either tag him or simply let him walk. The NFL's leading rusher last year (Josh Jacobs of the Las Vegas Raiders) has yet to report to camp because he got the tag treatment—at 25 years old. If teams do sign free-agent backs, it's usually to one-year deals.
Running backs have the highest bust rate of any position in fantasy. They also tend to break down more quickly than other positions. Getting a talented runner with a relatively clear role who still has two or more years left on his rookie deal is about the best fantasy drafters can hope for.
RISERS
Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons
Redraft Ranking: RB6
Dynasty Ranking: RB1
There's no better example of the importance of securing a young running back than Robinson, who has been the first overall pick in quite a few dynasty startups this summer. Robinson is an immensely talented young back with a do-it-all skill-set who the Falcons liked enough to draft in the top 10. He could be the foundation of a fantasy backfield for years.
Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions
Redraft Ranking: RB18
Dynasty Ranking: RB5
To be clear, I think that many fantasy managers are overvaluing Gibbs in 2023—David Montgomery is going to have a role in that offense that could easily include the goal-line carries, but the Lions also drafted Gibbs 12th overall for a reason, and if he's as advertised, he should receive the lion's share of the backfield touches sooner rather than later.
FALLERS
Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans
Redraft Ranking: RB9
Dynasty Ranking: RB26
Derrick Henry has long been a force in fantasy football, including a top-five PPR finish last year. But Henry is also creeping up on 30 years old, could easily surpass 2,000 career carries in 2023 and tallied 382 touches last season—a number that puts him in "Curse of 370" territory. At best, he's a short-term fix. At worst, he's a wasted pick.
James Conner, Arizona Cardinals
Redraft Ranking: RB20
Dynasty Ranking: RB30
An argument can be made that Conner is flying under the radar a bit in 2023—he has surpassed 1,000 total yards both of his seasons in Arizona and was RB12 in PPR points per game among running backs in 2022. But an argument can also be made that Conner's an aging back with durability issues who could be a cap casualty for a rebuilding Redbirds team this season.
ROOKIE WATCH
Chase Brown, Cincinnati Bengals
Redraft Ranking: RB53
Dynasty Ranking: RB44
This is absolutely a pick for the future—barring an injury to Joe Mixon, Brown's role in the Cincinnati offense will probably be minimal. But with a slew of massive extensions for players like quarterback Joe Burrow and wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, the Bengals need to cut costs at other positions—and running back could easily be one of them.
TOP 60 RUNNING BACKS
1. Bijan Robinson, ATL
2. Christian McCaffrey, SF
3. Saquon Barkley, NYG
4. Jonathan Taylor, IND
5. Jahmyr Gibbs, DET
6. Nick Chubb, CLE
7. Breece Hall, NYJ
8. Rhamondre Stevenson, NE
9. Austin Ekeler, LAC
10. Kenneth Walker III, SEA
11. Josh Jacobs, LV
12. Travis Etienne, JAX
13. Javonte Williams, DEN
14. Tony Pollard, DAL
15. Najee Harris, PIT
16. JK Dobbins, BAL
17. Miles Sanders, CAR
18. Rachaad White, TB
19. James Cook, BUF
20. Cam Akers, LAR
21. Dameon Pierce, HOU
22. Zach Charbonnet, SEA
23. Aaron Jones, GB
24. Joe Mixon, CIN
25. Alexander Mattison, MIN
26. Derrick Henry, TEN
27. De'Von Achane, MIA
28. Alvin Kamara, NO
29. A.J. Dillon, GB
30. James Conner, AZ
31. Dalvin Cook, NYJ
32. David Montgomery, DET
33. Isiah Pacheco, KC
34. Rashaad Penny, PHI
35. Khalil Herbert, CHI
36. Brian Robinson Jr., WAS
37. D'Andre Swift, PHI
38. Antonio Gibson, WAS
39. Tyjae Spears, TEN
40. Kenneth Gainwell, PHI
41. Tank Bigsby, JAX
42. Devin Singeltary, BUF
43. Kendre Miller, NO
44. Chase Brown, CIN
45. Roschon Johnson, CHI
46. Elijah Mitchell, SF
47. Jamaal Williams, NO
48. Tyler Allgeier, ATL
49. Damien Harris, BUF
50. D'Onta Foreman, CHI
51. Jaylen Warren, PIT
52. Samaje Perine, DEN
53. Zamir White, LV
54. Raheem Mostert, MIA
55. Zach Evans, LAR
56. Eric Gray, NYG
57. Chuba Hubbard, CAR
58. Ezekiel Elliott, NE
59. Israel Abanikanda, NYJ
60. Evan Hull, IND
Wide Receivers
The running back position may be all about the youngsters in dynasty formats, but it's a different story at wide receiver.
Mind you, this isn't to say that having a young stable of wide receivers in a dynasty league is a bad idea. Quite the opposite. A cadre of pass-catchers who either have immense potential or have already shown they can produce can form a baseline for your fantasy team. Wide receivers are (as a whole) more dependable than running backs. They play longer. And if recent years are any indication, teams aren't at all shy about paying them the big bucks.
However, veteran wide receivers can also have considerable value in dynasty formats. Players such as Tyreek Hill of the Miami Dolphins, Cooper Kupp of the Los Angeles Rams and Amari Cooper of the Cleveland Browns could still have multiple productive seasons ahead of them—and especially in startups, they can often be had at a value.
Once again, don't become so fixated on future years in dynasties that you lose sight of the present.
RISERS
Garrett Wilson, New York Jets
Redraft Ranking: WR10
Dynasty Ranking: WR5
Most of what's being written here about Wilson can also be said about his old Ohio State teammate Chris Olave in New Orleans—both are high-end talents who have shown they can put up numbers. But Wilson could also be an interesting "buy low" (or at least "buy lower") candidate at some point in the 2023 season—while fantasy managers are sky-high on him now, a slow start as he builds a rapport with Aaron Rodgers could give some the yips.
Jahan Dotson, Washington Commanders
Redraft Ranking: WR35
Dynasty Ranking: WR23
Dotson showed some real momentum toward the end of the 2022 season—in three of his last five games, he either topped 70 receiving yards and/or scored a touchdown. From Week 13 to Week 17 last season, Dotson was a top-15 PPR option in terms of fantasy points per game. If the Commanders get decent play under center in 2023, a breakout could be coming.
FALLERS
Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams
Redraft Ranking: WR4
Dynasty Ranking: WR9
This isn't exactly a massive gap between redraft and dynasty, but Kupp is being included here as a reminder that there's value to be had with some older receivers in dynasties. If the 30-year-old can come anywhere near producing at the level he did two years ago on the way to winning receiving's "triple crown," he'll be a steal in low-end WR1 or high-end WR2 territory.
Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Redraft Ranking: WR27
Dynasty Ranking: WR42
Evans has accomplished a feat that no other wide receiver in NFL history has—in each of his first nine professional seasons, he surpassed the 1,000-yard mark. But there are significant questions at quarterback in Tampa this season, and Evans will be 30 when the season starts. Even if he pulls off a 10th 1,000-yard campaign, Evans' best days are behind him.
ROOKIE WATCH
Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks
Redraft Ranking: WR37
Dynasty Ranking: WR15
The addition of Smith-Njigba gives the Seahawks one of the most loaded trios of wide receivers in the NFL. Smith-Njigba may start his professional career behind DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett in the pecking order in the Emerald City. But Lockett is 31, and Smith-Njigba showed two years ago at Ohio State that he can be an absolute force in the slot.
TOP 60 WIDE RECEIVERS
1. Justin Jefferson, MIN
2. Ja'Marr Chase, CIN
3. CeeDee Lamb, DAL
4. A.J. Brown, PHI
5. Garrett Wilson, NYJ
6. Chris Olave, NO
7. Amon-Ra St. Brown, DET
8. Tyreek Hill, MIA
9. Cooper Kupp, LAR
10. Jaylen Waddle, MIA
11. Stefon Diggs, BUF
12. Tee Higgins, CIN
13. DK Metcalf, SEA
14. DeVonta Smith, PHI
15. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, SEA
16. Jerry Jeudy, DEN
17. Christian Watson, GB
18. Amari Cooper, CLE
19. Davante Adams, LV
20. Brandon Aiyuk, SF
21. Drake London, ATL
22. Michael Pittman Jr., IND
23. Jahan Dotson, WAS
24. Jordan Addison, MIN
25. Terry McLaurin, WAS
26. Keenan Allen, LAC
27. D.J. Moore, CHI
28. Christian Kirk, JAX
29. Jameson Williams, DET
30. Diontae Johnson, PIT
31. Quentin Johnston, LAC
32. Calvin Ridley, JAX
33. Chris Godwin, TB
34. Deebo Samuel, SF
35. George Pickens, PIT
36. Treylon Burks, TEN
37. Rashod Bateman, BAL
38. Zay Flowers, BAL
39. DeAndre Hopkins, TEN
40. Marquise Brown, AZ
41. Courtland Sutton, DEN
42. Mike Evans, TB
43. Brandin Cooks, DAL
44. Mike Williams, LAC
45. Skyy Moore, KC
46. Alec Pierce, IND
47. Tyler Lockett, SEA
48. Gabriel Davis, BUF
49. Michael Thomas, NO
50. Elijah Moore, CLE
51. Kadarius Toney, KC
52. Jakobi Meyers, LV
53. JuJu Smith-Schuster, NE
54. Isaiah Hodgins, NYG
55. Nico Collins, HOU
56. Darnell Mooney, CHI
57. Rashee Rice, KC
58. Josh Downs, IND
59. Romeo Doubs, GB
60. Donovan Peoples-Jones, CLE
Tight Ends
The tight end position is one of the more difficult to figure out in dynasty leagues. But in actuality, in startups, there are three potential options.
The first is living in the now and selecting Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs. He is the No. 1 dynasty tight end for one simple reason: He outscored the No. 2 tight end (T.J. Hockenson of the Minnesota Vikings) by over 100 PPR points last year. But there's a catch—Kelce is also 33 years old. Like it or not, the clock is ticking on his fantasy relevance.
The second is to pass on Kelce's sky-high upside for a younger player like Hockenson, Kyle Pitts of the Atlanta Falcons or Mark Andrews of the Baltimore Ravens. It costs a little ceiling, but it also solidifies the position better in the long term.
The third option—just as in redrafts—is to essentially punt the position and grab a low-end starter like Dalton Schultz of the Texans or an untested rookie like Sam LaPorta. There are no sure bets that far down the list—but they also won't cost a lot of draft capital.
Personally? Give me door No. 2. It's the best combination of production and price tag of the lot.
RISERS
Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons
Redraft Ranking: TE6
Dynasty Ranking: TE4
It's easier to feel better about taking Pitts in a dynasty league than in redrafts. His talent has never been in question—he just vanished from Arthur Smith's offense in 2022. Moving forward, one of two things essentially has to happen—either Smith will remember the Falcons have a unicorn at tight end, or he'll be let go and (hopefully) the new coach will actually target the highest-drafted tight end ever.
Dalton Kincaid, Buffalo Bills
Redraft Ranking: TE20
Dynasty Ranking: TE9
It is admittedly rather rare for a first-year tight end to make a big fantasy dent, and the Buffalo offense isn't exactly bereft of passing-game weapons. But the Bills were big enough fans of Kincaid's talent to draft him in the first round this year. It may take a season for Kincaid to really get going, but he could easily be the next Andrews or Hockenson.
FALLERS
Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs
Redraft Ranking: TE1
Dynasty Ranking: TE1
Confused yet? Yes, Kelce remains the No. 1 tight end in dynasty as well as redraft. But his overall ranking drops precipitously. In redrafts, Kelce isn't getting out of the first round. But in dynasty startups, it's not that unusual to see Kelce fall into the third or fourth round. Whether you feel he's worth the price tag at that cost is a matter of how you feel about winning now vs. the long-term approach.
Darren Waller, New York Giants
Redraft Ranking: TE5
Dynasty Ranking: TE10
When healthy, Waller has shown the ability to produce at an elite level—a pair of seasons with over 1,100 receiving yards as a member of the Las Vegas Raiders. But Waller is also a 30-year-old tight end who has missed at least six games in each of the past two seasons. He's a short-term solution for fantasy managers at the position—and a risky one at that.
ROOKIE WATCH
Michael Mayer, Las Vegas Raiders
Redraft Ranking: TE30
Dynasty Ranking: TE17
As has been mentioned, it's not that often that a rookie tight end makes a big difference in fantasy leagues. But Mayer is an excellent run-blocker and solid underneath receiver who might have the most complete game of any prospect in his class. He's got some Jason Witten in his game—and that is most assuredly not a bad thing.
TOP 30 TIGHT ENDS
1. Travis Kelce, KCC
2. Mark Andrews, BAL
3. T.J. Hockenson, MIN
4. Kyle Pitts, ATL
5. Dallas Goedert, PHI
6. George Kittle, SF
7. Pat Freiermuth, PIT
8. Evan Engram, JAX
9. Dalton Kincaid, BUF
10. Darren Waller, NYG
11. Chigoziem Okonkwo, TEN
12. Greg Dulcich, DEN
13. Cole Kmet, CHI
14. David Njoku, CLE
15. Irv Smith, Jr., CIN
16. Juwan Johnson, NO
17. Michael Mayer, LV
18. Dalton Schultz, HOU
19. Sam LaPorta, DET
20. Trey McBride, AZ
21. Tyler Higbee, LAR
22. Gerald Everett, LAR
23. Mike Gesicki, NE
24. Noah Fant, SEA
25. Jelani Woods, IND
26. Dawson Knox, BUF
27. Jake Ferguson, DAL
28. Luke Musgrave, GB
29. Cade Otton, TB
30. Luke Schoonmaker, DAL
Kickers and Defenses
At this point in this big board, it's time for a dirty little secret that is neither dirty nor little.
In dynasty leagues that actually feature kickers and defenses, fantasy managers shouldn't treat either position one bit differently than a redraft league.
Yes, the rankings here are a bit different than on the Redraft Big Board—younger kickers and defenses with some stability in both personnel and coaching were prioritized. But defenses are still wildly unpredictable—especially when talking about multiple seasons. And kickers? With the exception of a handful, just about every kicker in these rankings could ostensibly lose their job this season.
The smartest play defensively in dynasty leagues is the same as in redrafts—targeting a late-round unit with a good matchup or two to start the season and then streaming units off the waiver wire with similarly beneficial opponents each week.
Where kickers are concerned, it's even simpler. In 99 percent of fantasy leagues, they don't matter. So don't draft them until the last round—ever.
RISERS
Matt Gay, Indianapolis Colts
Redraft Ranking: PK18
Dynasty Ranking: PK8
The Colts offense could take some time to jell—there's a new head coach in Shane Steichen and a new quarterback in Anthony Richardson. Gay's new too—and after getting a four-year, $22.5 million contract to join the Colts, he isn't going anywhere anytime soon.
Dallas Cowboys Defense
Redraft Ranking: DST4
Dynasty Ranking: DST3
Again, there's just not much variation between redraft defensive rankings and dynasty defensive rankings. But in edge-rusher Micah Parsons and cornerback Trevon Diggs, the Cowboys have two foundational pieces defensively who will be wearing the Star for years.
FALLERS
Brandon McManus, Jacksonville Jaguars
Redraft Ranking: PK7
Dynasty Ranking: PK16
Where 2023 is concerned, McManus should be a fine fantasy option playing with a potent Jaguars offense. But McManus is on the wrong side of 30 and did hit on less than 80 percent of his field-goal attempts last season. He's a one-year-guy.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Defense
Redraft Ranking: DST9
Dynasty Ranking: DST14
The Buccaneers have no shortage of talent on defense. But some of the key pieces of that defense (like 33-year-old linebacker Lavonte David and 30-year-old edge-rusher Shaquil Barrett) are getting up there in age. The job security of head coach Todd Bowles isn't great, either. There's a rebuild looming in Tampa.
ROOKIE WATCH
Jake Moody, San Francisco 49ers
Redraft Ranking: K15
Dynasty Ranking: K4
Moody's preseason debut with the 49ers was rough. But NFL teams don't use a Day 2 pick on a kicker they aren't confident in, and Moody hit 69 field goals over a standout career at Michigan. He plays for a team that has cranked out fantasy-relevant kickers under Kyle Shanahan.
TOP 25 KICKERS
1. Justin Tucker, BAL
2. Evan McPherson, CIN
3. Tyler Bass, BUF
4. Jake Moody, SF
5. Jake Elliott, PHI
6. Daniel Carlson, LV
7. Younghoe Koo, ATL
8. Matt Gay, LAR
9. Harrison Butker, KC
10. Jason Myers, SEA
11. Cameron Dicker, LAC
12. Riley Patterson, DET
13. Wil Lutz, NO
14. Greg Joseph, MIN
15. Cade York, CLE
16. Brandon McManus, JAX
17. Jason Sanders, MIA
18. Chad Ryland, NE
19. Eddy Piniero, CAR
20. Greg Zuerlein, NYJ
21. Graham Gano, NYG
22. Chris Boswell, PIT
23. Matt Prater, AZ
24. Chase McLaughlin, TB
25. Joey Slye, WAS
TOP 25 TEAM DEFENSES
1. San Francisco 49ers
2. Philadelphia Eagles
3. Dallas Cowboys
4. Buffalo Bills
5. New England Patriots
6. Pittsburgh Steelers
7. Baltimore Ravens
8. New York Jets
9. Miami Dolphins
10. New Orleans Saints
11. Kansas City Chiefs
12. Cleveland Browns
13. Cincinnati Bengals
14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
15. Indianapolis Colts
16. Green Bay Packers
17. Washington Commanders
18. New York Giants
19. Jacksonville Jaguars
20. Seattle Seahawks
21. Denver Broncos
22. Los Angeles Chargers
23. Detroit Lions
24. Carolina Panthers
25. Tennessee Titans
Top 100 Players Overall
There's no question that dynasty fantasy leagues are different from redraft formats—we've already touched on some of the reasons.
Managers need to have a different perspective. Putting together a team isn't just about 2023. It's about 2024. And 2025. There are also infinitely more trades in dynasties, whether it's contenders looking to add the missing piece in a championship puzzle or tomato cans looking to stockpile picks for the following year's rookie draft.
However, there are also a couple of pitfalls that many managers fall into. This analyst has on more than one occasion. The first is to lose sight of the balance that needs to be struck between present and future. Having a great team is fun, but be leery of overpaying in a trade that comes back to bite you.
Conversely, nobody likes losing, but trading every good player on your team for rookie picks who may or may not pan out in the pros is a good way to enter into a perpetual rebuild. It's how bad teams stay bad.
For what it's worth, I rarely look more than two to three years down the road—even in startup drafts. There's just too much that changes from year to year in the NFL to try to peer further into the crystal ball. Not every player on your startup team needs to be under 25.
In fact, the right mix of veterans and youngsters is how you attain that balance. How you can build a team that can both be competitive in the here and now but avoid being a one-hit wonder.
No one wants to be the Chumbawamba of fantasy football.
With all that in mind, here's a look at the top-100 players overall for PPR dynasty leagues in 2023.
TOP 100 PLAYERS OVERALL
1. Justin Jefferson, WR, MIN
2. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, CIN
3. Bijan Robinson, RB, ATL
4. Christian McCaffrey, RB, SF
5. CeeDee Lamb, WR, DAL
6. A.J. Brown, WR, PHI
7. Saquon Barkley, RB, NYG
8. Garrett Wilson, WR, NYJ
9. Chris Olave, WR, NO
10. Jonathan Taylor, RB, IND
11. Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, DET
12. Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, DET
13. Tyreek Hill, WR, MIA
14. Nick Chubb, RB, CLE
15. Cooper Kupp, WR, LAR
16. Jaylen Waddle, WR, MIA
17. Breece Hall, RB, NYJ
18. Stefon Diggs, WR, BUF
19. Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, NE
20. Austin Ekeler, RB, LAC
21. Tee Higgins, WR, CIN
22. Kenneth Walker III, RB, SEA
23. Patrick Mahomes, QB, KC
24. DK Metcalf, WR, SEA
25. Josh Jacobs, RB, LV
26. DeVonta Smith, WR, PHI
27. Jalen Hurts, QB, PHI
28. Travis Etienne, RB, JAX
29. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, SEA
30. Jerry Jeudy, WR, DEN
31. Javonte Williams, RB, DEN
32. Tony Pollard, RB, DAL
33. Josh Allen, QB, BUF
34. Christian Watson, WR, GB
35. Travis Kelce, TE, KC
36. Amari Cooper, WR, CLE
37. Davante Adams, WR, LV
38. Najee Harris, RB, PIT
39. Brandon Aiyuk, WR, SF
40. Drake London, WR, ATL
41. Lamar Jackson, QB, BAL
42. Mark Andrews, TE, BAL
43. JK Dobbins, RB, BAL
44. Miles Sanders, RB, CAR
45. Michael Pittman Jr., WR, IND
46. Rachaad White, RB, TB
47. James Cook, RB, BUF
48. T.J. Hockenson, TE, MIN
49. Jahan Dotson, WR, WAS
50. Justin Herbert, QB, LAC
51. Jordan Addison, WR, MIN
52. Cam Akers, RB, LAR
53. Terry McLaurin, WR, WAS
54. Keenan Allen, WR, LAC
55. Justin Fields, QB, CHI
56. Joe Burrow, QB, CIN
57. Dameon Pierce, RB, HOU
58. Kyle Pitts, TE, ATL
59. D.J. Moore, WR, CHI
60. Zach Charbonnet, RB, SEA
61. Aaron Jones, RB, GB
62. Christian Kirk, WR, JAX
63. Jameson Williams, WR, DET
64. Diontae Johnson, WR, PIT
65. Joe Mixon, RB, CIN
66. Alexander Mattison, RB, MIN
67. Quentin Johnston, WR, LAC
68. Calvin Ridley, WR, JAX
69. Derrick Henry, RB, TEN
70. Trevor Lawrence, QB, JAX
71. Dallas Goedert, TE, PHI
72. Chris Godwin, WR, TB
73. De'Von Achane, RB, MIA
74. Deebo Samuel, WR, SF
75. George Kittle, TE, SF
76. Alvin Kamara, RB, NO
77. George Pickens, WR, PIT
78. Deshaun Watson, QB, CLE
79. A.J. Dillon, RB, GB
80. Treylon Burks, WR, TEN
81. James Conner, RB, AZ
82. Dalvin Cook, RB, NYJ
83. Anthony Richardson, QB, IND
84. Rashod Bateman, WR, BAL
85. David Montgomery, RB, DET
86. Pat Freiermuth, TE, PIT
87. Zay Flowers, WR, BAL
88. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, TEN
89. Isiah Pacheco, RB, KC
90. Marquise Brown, WR, AZ
91. Rashaad Penny, RB, PHI
92. Courtland Sutton, WR, DEN
93. Tua Tagovailoa, QB, MIA
94. Khalil Herbert, RB, CHI
95. Mike Evans, WR, TB
96. Brandin Cooks, WR, DAL
97. Mike Williams, WR, LAC
98. Evan Engram, TE, JAX
99. Brian Robinson Jr., RB, WAS
100. Dak Prescott, QB, DAL
Gary Davenport is a two-time Fantasy Sports Writers Association Football Writer of the Year. Follow him on Twitter at @IDPSharks.