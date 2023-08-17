Fantasy Football 2023 Big Board: Biggest Differences in Dynasty vs. Redraft Rankings

4 of 6

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

The tight end position is one of the more difficult to figure out in dynasty leagues. But in actuality, in startups, there are three potential options.

The first is living in the now and selecting Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs. He is the No. 1 dynasty tight end for one simple reason: He outscored the No. 2 tight end (T.J. Hockenson of the Minnesota Vikings) by over 100 PPR points last year. But there's a catch—Kelce is also 33 years old. Like it or not, the clock is ticking on his fantasy relevance.

The second is to pass on Kelce's sky-high upside for a younger player like Hockenson, Kyle Pitts of the Atlanta Falcons or Mark Andrews of the Baltimore Ravens. It costs a little ceiling, but it also solidifies the position better in the long term.

The third option—just as in redrafts—is to essentially punt the position and grab a low-end starter like Dalton Schultz of the Texans or an untested rookie like Sam LaPorta. There are no sure bets that far down the list—but they also won't cost a lot of draft capital.

Personally? Give me door No. 2. It's the best combination of production and price tag of the lot.

RISERS

Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons

Redraft Ranking: TE6

Dynasty Ranking: TE4

It's easier to feel better about taking Pitts in a dynasty league than in redrafts. His talent has never been in question—he just vanished from Arthur Smith's offense in 2022. Moving forward, one of two things essentially has to happen—either Smith will remember the Falcons have a unicorn at tight end, or he'll be let go and (hopefully) the new coach will actually target the highest-drafted tight end ever.

Dalton Kincaid, Buffalo Bills

Redraft Ranking: TE20

Dynasty Ranking: TE9

It is admittedly rather rare for a first-year tight end to make a big fantasy dent, and the Buffalo offense isn't exactly bereft of passing-game weapons. But the Bills were big enough fans of Kincaid's talent to draft him in the first round this year. It may take a season for Kincaid to really get going, but he could easily be the next Andrews or Hockenson.

FALLERS

Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs

Redraft Ranking: TE1

Dynasty Ranking: TE1

Confused yet? Yes, Kelce remains the No. 1 tight end in dynasty as well as redraft. But his overall ranking drops precipitously. In redrafts, Kelce isn't getting out of the first round. But in dynasty startups, it's not that unusual to see Kelce fall into the third or fourth round. Whether you feel he's worth the price tag at that cost is a matter of how you feel about winning now vs. the long-term approach.

Darren Waller, New York Giants

Redraft Ranking: TE5

Dynasty Ranking: TE10

When healthy, Waller has shown the ability to produce at an elite level—a pair of seasons with over 1,100 receiving yards as a member of the Las Vegas Raiders. But Waller is also a 30-year-old tight end who has missed at least six games in each of the past two seasons. He's a short-term solution for fantasy managers at the position—and a risky one at that.

ROOKIE WATCH

Michael Mayer, Las Vegas Raiders

Redraft Ranking: TE30

Dynasty Ranking: TE17

As has been mentioned, it's not that often that a rookie tight end makes a big difference in fantasy leagues. But Mayer is an excellent run-blocker and solid underneath receiver who might have the most complete game of any prospect in his class. He's got some Jason Witten in his game—and that is most assuredly not a bad thing.

TOP 30 TIGHT ENDS

1. Travis Kelce, KCC

2. Mark Andrews, BAL

3. T.J. Hockenson, MIN

4. Kyle Pitts, ATL

5. Dallas Goedert, PHI

6. George Kittle, SF

7. Pat Freiermuth, PIT

8. Evan Engram, JAX

9. Dalton Kincaid, BUF

10. Darren Waller, NYG

11. Chigoziem Okonkwo, TEN

12. Greg Dulcich, DEN

13. Cole Kmet, CHI

14. David Njoku, CLE

15. Irv Smith, Jr., CIN

16. Juwan Johnson, NO

17. Michael Mayer, LV

18. Dalton Schultz, HOU

19. Sam LaPorta, DET

20. Trey McBride, AZ

21. Tyler Higbee, LAR

22. Gerald Everett, LAR

23. Mike Gesicki, NE

24. Noah Fant, SEA

25. Jelani Woods, IND

26. Dawson Knox, BUF

27. Jake Ferguson, DAL

28. Luke Musgrave, GB

29. Cade Otton, TB

30. Luke Schoonmaker, DAL