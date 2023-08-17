NFL

    Fantasy Football 2023 Big Board: Biggest Differences in Dynasty vs. Redraft Rankings

    Gary Davenport@@IDPSharksFeatured Columnist IVAugust 17, 2023

      Jahmyr Gibbs
      Jahmyr GibbsMike Mulholland/Getty Images

      With the NFL preseason in full throat and the Thursday night opener between the Detroit Lions and Kansas City Chiefs drawing nearer by the day, fantasy draft season is in high gear. Thousands of people all around the globe are drafting their redraft squads for 2023.

      But for some fantasy managers, having any offseason at all is just unacceptable. They want to try their hand at being a general manager themselves. At running the same team for years—whether it's to championship glory or right into the ground.

      So, they play in dynasty fantasy football leagues—where the rosters toll over from season to season.

      Now, some of these managers are just now holding the startup draft that will play a large part in determining how the league plays out for years to come. Those managers need all the help they can get, whether it's strategy tips, players whose value is much higher (or lower) in dynasty formats than in redraft or just a set of the rankings that all fantasy managers rely on this time of year.

      That just so happens to be what we're here to provide. After rolling out the first redraft Fantasy Big Board of 2023 here at Bleacher Report, this time it's dynasty leagues that will be the focus.

      Unless otherwise noted, ADP data courtesy of Fantasy Pros.

      Unless otherwise noted, fantasy scoring and target data courtesy of FFToday.

    Quarterbacks

      Anthony Riichardson
      Anthony RiichardsonBryan Bennett/Getty Images

      If you read my Redraft Big Board here at Bleacher Report, then you know I tend to advocate a patient approach to quarterback. Given the depth under center and the fact that most leagues only start one QB per week, fantasy managers can afford to be patient at the position without digging that deep a hole.

      It's a different story in dynasty formats—especially startups. There, managers tend to attack young high-end starters. Spend an early pick on Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs or Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills, and your team is set at the position for a decade.

      However, if your team doesn't have a stable starter at the position, you're all but cooked—and it can be easier said than done to fix the issue in rookie drafts.

      RISERS

      Anthony Richardson, Indianapolis Colts

      Redraft Ranking: QB17

      Dynasty Ranking: QB10

      There was already more than a little fantasy hype surrounding the wildly athletic but raw rookie from Florida. Now that he's officially been named the Week 1 starter for the Colts, that hype has kicked up a notch or three. There are going to be growing pains with Richardson, who was just a one-year starter in Gainesville. But he has the potential to be an elite fantasy option.

      Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers

      Redraft Ranking: QB28

      Dynasty Ranking: QB14

      It's gotten lost somewhat in all the hype surrounding Anthony Richardson, but Young is a mobile quarterback in his own right who enjoyed considerable success at college football's highest level while at Alabama. Young might not have the fantasy ceiling Richardson does, but that doesn't mean he can't be a viable weekly starter in Carolina.

      FALLERS

      Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings

      Redraft Ranking: QB12

      Dynasty Ranking: QB20

      Cousins catches more than a little flak from NFL fans and fantasy managers alike, but he was sixth in fantasy points among quarterbacks in 2022 and ninth the year before. However, Cousins is also a 34-year-old quarterback who will be a free agent in 2024, and aging quarterbacks with uncertain futures are risky dynasty investments.

      Aaron Rodgers, New York Jets

      Redraft Ranking: QB16

      Dynasty Ranking: QB25

      Sure, Rodgers has implied more than once recently that his arrival in New York isn't a one or two-year commitment. But that doesn't change the fact that he's about to celebrate his 40th birthday. If that weren't enough, for most of the past several years Rodgers has been a better NFL quarterback than fantasy option—his last top-five fantasy finish came in 2020.

      ROOKIE WATCH

      C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans

      Redraft Ranking: QB29

      Dynasty Ranking: QB17

      Stroud's Texans debut didn't go as planned, but a pair of rough series hardly dooms the former Ohio State standout to fantasy bustdom for all eternity. The bigger concern with Stroud is that of this year's highly drafted quarterbacks, Stroud landed in what appears to be the worst situation. It could be a couple of years before fantasy managers really know what they have in him.

      TOP 30 QUARTERBACKS

      1. Patrick Mahomes, KC

      2. Jalen Hurts, PHI

      3. Josh Allen, BUF

      4. Lamar Jackson, BAL

      5. Justin Herbert, LAC

      6. Justin Fields, CHI

      7. Joe Burrow, CIN

      8. Trevor Lawrence, JAX

      9. Deshaun Watson, CLE

      10. Anthony Richardson, IND

      11. Tua Tagovailoa, MIA

      12. Dak Prescott, DAL

      13. Kyler Murray, AZ

      14. Bryce Young, CAR

      15. Daniel Jones, NYG

      16. Jared Goff. DET

      17. C.J. Stroud, HOU

      18. Geno Smith, SEA

      19. Jordan Love, GB

      20. Kirk Cousins, MIN

      21. Brock Purdy, SF

      22. Russell Wilson, DEN

      23. Mac Jones, NE

      24. Kenny Pickett, PIT

      25. Aaron Rodgers, NYJ

      26. Derek Carr, NO

      27. Desmond Ridder, ATL

      28. Matthew Stafford, LAR

      29. Sam Howell, WAS

      30. Jimmy Garoppolo, LV

    Running Backs

      Bijan Robinson
      Bijan RobinsonMegan Briggs/Getty Images

      Frankly, in many dynasty startups, some managers tend to over-focus on the future. They become so zeroed in on only selecting younger players in support of a long-term plan that it costs them any real shot at competing for a championship in Year 1.

      That first title counts the same as the rest, folks.

      However, where running backs are concerned, a youth movement really is the way to go.

      Running backs just aren't getting big second contracts—or at least they didn't in 2023. Teams draft a back, play out his rookie deal and then either tag him or simply let him walk. The NFL's leading rusher last year (Josh Jacobs of the Las Vegas Raiders) has yet to report to camp because he got the tag treatment—at 25 years old. If teams do sign free-agent backs, it's usually to one-year deals.

      Running backs have the highest bust rate of any position in fantasy. They also tend to break down more quickly than other positions. Getting a talented runner with a relatively clear role who still has two or more years left on his rookie deal is about the best fantasy drafters can hope for.

      RISERS

      Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons

      Redraft Ranking: RB6

      Dynasty Ranking: RB1

      There's no better example of the importance of securing a young running back than Robinson, who has been the first overall pick in quite a few dynasty startups this summer. Robinson is an immensely talented young back with a do-it-all skill-set who the Falcons liked enough to draft in the top 10. He could be the foundation of a fantasy backfield for years.

      Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions

      Redraft Ranking: RB18

      Dynasty Ranking: RB5

      To be clear, I think that many fantasy managers are overvaluing Gibbs in 2023—David Montgomery is going to have a role in that offense that could easily include the goal-line carries, but the Lions also drafted Gibbs 12th overall for a reason, and if he's as advertised, he should receive the lion's share of the backfield touches sooner rather than later.

      FALLERS

      Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans

      Redraft Ranking: RB9

      Dynasty Ranking: RB26

      Derrick Henry has long been a force in fantasy football, including a top-five PPR finish last year. But Henry is also creeping up on 30 years old, could easily surpass 2,000 career carries in 2023 and tallied 382 touches last season—a number that puts him in "Curse of 370" territory. At best, he's a short-term fix. At worst, he's a wasted pick.

      James Conner, Arizona Cardinals

      Redraft Ranking: RB20

      Dynasty Ranking: RB30

      An argument can be made that Conner is flying under the radar a bit in 2023—he has surpassed 1,000 total yards both of his seasons in Arizona and was RB12 in PPR points per game among running backs in 2022. But an argument can also be made that Conner's an aging back with durability issues who could be a cap casualty for a rebuilding Redbirds team this season.

      ROOKIE WATCH

      Chase Brown, Cincinnati Bengals

      Redraft Ranking: RB53

      Dynasty Ranking: RB44

      This is absolutely a pick for the future—barring an injury to Joe Mixon, Brown's role in the Cincinnati offense will probably be minimal. But with a slew of massive extensions for players like quarterback Joe Burrow and wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, the Bengals need to cut costs at other positions—and running back could easily be one of them.

      TOP 60 RUNNING BACKS

      1. Bijan Robinson, ATL

      2. Christian McCaffrey, SF

      3. Saquon Barkley, NYG

      4. Jonathan Taylor, IND

      5. Jahmyr Gibbs, DET

      6. Nick Chubb, CLE

      7. Breece Hall, NYJ

      8. Rhamondre Stevenson, NE

      9. Austin Ekeler, LAC

      10. Kenneth Walker III, SEA

      11. Josh Jacobs, LV

      12. Travis Etienne, JAX

      13. Javonte Williams, DEN

      14. Tony Pollard, DAL

      15. Najee Harris, PIT

      16. JK Dobbins, BAL

      17. Miles Sanders, CAR

      18. Rachaad White, TB

      19. James Cook, BUF

      20. Cam Akers, LAR

      21. Dameon Pierce, HOU

      22. Zach Charbonnet, SEA

      23. Aaron Jones, GB

      24. Joe Mixon, CIN

      25. Alexander Mattison, MIN

      26. Derrick Henry, TEN

      27. De'Von Achane, MIA

      28. Alvin Kamara, NO

      29. A.J. Dillon, GB

      30. James Conner, AZ

      31. Dalvin Cook, NYJ

      32. David Montgomery, DET

      33. Isiah Pacheco, KC

      34. Rashaad Penny, PHI

      35. Khalil Herbert, CHI

      36. Brian Robinson Jr., WAS

      37. D'Andre Swift, PHI

      38. Antonio Gibson, WAS

      39. Tyjae Spears, TEN

      40. Kenneth Gainwell, PHI

      41. Tank Bigsby, JAX

      42. Devin Singeltary, BUF

      43. Kendre Miller, NO

      44. Chase Brown, CIN

      45. Roschon Johnson, CHI

      46. Elijah Mitchell, SF

      47. Jamaal Williams, NO

      48. Tyler Allgeier, ATL

      49. Damien Harris, BUF

      50. D'Onta Foreman, CHI

      51. Jaylen Warren, PIT

      52. Samaje Perine, DEN

      53. Zamir White, LV

      54. Raheem Mostert, MIA

      55. Zach Evans, LAR

      56. Eric Gray, NYG

      57. Chuba Hubbard, CAR

      58. Ezekiel Elliott, NE

      59. Israel Abanikanda, NYJ

      60. Evan Hull, IND

    Wide Receivers

      Cooper Kupp
      Cooper KuppKevin Sabitus/Getty Images

      The running back position may be all about the youngsters in dynasty formats, but it's a different story at wide receiver.

      Mind you, this isn't to say that having a young stable of wide receivers in a dynasty league is a bad idea. Quite the opposite. A cadre of pass-catchers who either have immense potential or have already shown they can produce can form a baseline for your fantasy team. Wide receivers are (as a whole) more dependable than running backs. They play longer. And if recent years are any indication, teams aren't at all shy about paying them the big bucks.

      However, veteran wide receivers can also have considerable value in dynasty formats. Players such as Tyreek Hill of the Miami Dolphins, Cooper Kupp of the Los Angeles Rams and Amari Cooper of the Cleveland Browns could still have multiple productive seasons ahead of them—and especially in startups, they can often be had at a value.

      Once again, don't become so fixated on future years in dynasties that you lose sight of the present.

      RISERS

      Garrett Wilson, New York Jets

      Redraft Ranking: WR10

      Dynasty Ranking: WR5

      Most of what's being written here about Wilson can also be said about his old Ohio State teammate Chris Olave in New Orleans—both are high-end talents who have shown they can put up numbers. But Wilson could also be an interesting "buy low" (or at least "buy lower") candidate at some point in the 2023 season—while fantasy managers are sky-high on him now, a slow start as he builds a rapport with Aaron Rodgers could give some the yips.

      Jahan Dotson, Washington Commanders

      Redraft Ranking: WR35

      Dynasty Ranking: WR23

      Dotson showed some real momentum toward the end of the 2022 season—in three of his last five games, he either topped 70 receiving yards and/or scored a touchdown. From Week 13 to Week 17 last season, Dotson was a top-15 PPR option in terms of fantasy points per game. If the Commanders get decent play under center in 2023, a breakout could be coming.

      FALLERS

      Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams

      Redraft Ranking: WR4

      Dynasty Ranking: WR9

      This isn't exactly a massive gap between redraft and dynasty, but Kupp is being included here as a reminder that there's value to be had with some older receivers in dynasties. If the 30-year-old can come anywhere near producing at the level he did two years ago on the way to winning receiving's "triple crown," he'll be a steal in low-end WR1 or high-end WR2 territory.

      Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

      Redraft Ranking: WR27

      Dynasty Ranking: WR42

      Evans has accomplished a feat that no other wide receiver in NFL history has—in each of his first nine professional seasons, he surpassed the 1,000-yard mark. But there are significant questions at quarterback in Tampa this season, and Evans will be 30 when the season starts. Even if he pulls off a 10th 1,000-yard campaign, Evans' best days are behind him.

      ROOKIE WATCH

      Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks

      Redraft Ranking: WR37

      Dynasty Ranking: WR15

      The addition of Smith-Njigba gives the Seahawks one of the most loaded trios of wide receivers in the NFL. Smith-Njigba may start his professional career behind DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett in the pecking order in the Emerald City. But Lockett is 31, and Smith-Njigba showed two years ago at Ohio State that he can be an absolute force in the slot.

      TOP 60 WIDE RECEIVERS

      1. Justin Jefferson, MIN

      2. Ja'Marr Chase, CIN

      3. CeeDee Lamb, DAL

      4. A.J. Brown, PHI

      5. Garrett Wilson, NYJ

      6. Chris Olave, NO

      7. Amon-Ra St. Brown, DET

      8. Tyreek Hill, MIA

      9. Cooper Kupp, LAR

      10. Jaylen Waddle, MIA

      11. Stefon Diggs, BUF

      12. Tee Higgins, CIN

      13. DK Metcalf, SEA

      14. DeVonta Smith, PHI

      15. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, SEA

      16. Jerry Jeudy, DEN

      17. Christian Watson, GB

      18. Amari Cooper, CLE

      19. Davante Adams, LV

      20. Brandon Aiyuk, SF

      21. Drake London, ATL

      22. Michael Pittman Jr., IND

      23. Jahan Dotson, WAS

      24. Jordan Addison, MIN

      25. Terry McLaurin, WAS

      26. Keenan Allen, LAC

      27. D.J. Moore, CHI

      28. Christian Kirk, JAX

      29. Jameson Williams, DET

      30. Diontae Johnson, PIT

      31. Quentin Johnston, LAC

      32. Calvin Ridley, JAX

      33. Chris Godwin, TB

      34. Deebo Samuel, SF

      35. George Pickens, PIT

      36. Treylon Burks, TEN

      37. Rashod Bateman, BAL

      38. Zay Flowers, BAL

      39. DeAndre Hopkins, TEN

      40. Marquise Brown, AZ

      41. Courtland Sutton, DEN

      42. Mike Evans, TB

      43. Brandin Cooks, DAL

      44. Mike Williams, LAC

      45. Skyy Moore, KC

      46. Alec Pierce, IND

      47. Tyler Lockett, SEA

      48. Gabriel Davis, BUF

      49. Michael Thomas, NO

      50. Elijah Moore, CLE

      51. Kadarius Toney, KC

      52. Jakobi Meyers, LV

      53. JuJu Smith-Schuster, NE

      54. Isaiah Hodgins, NYG

      55. Nico Collins, HOU

      56. Darnell Mooney, CHI

      57. Rashee Rice, KC

      58. Josh Downs, IND

      59. Romeo Doubs, GB

      60. Donovan Peoples-Jones, CLE

    Tight Ends

      Kyle Pitts
      Kyle PittsMegan Briggs/Getty Images

      The tight end position is one of the more difficult to figure out in dynasty leagues. But in actuality, in startups, there are three potential options.

      The first is living in the now and selecting Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs. He is the No. 1 dynasty tight end for one simple reason: He outscored the No. 2 tight end (T.J. Hockenson of the Minnesota Vikings) by over 100 PPR points last year. But there's a catch—Kelce is also 33 years old. Like it or not, the clock is ticking on his fantasy relevance.

      The second is to pass on Kelce's sky-high upside for a younger player like Hockenson, Kyle Pitts of the Atlanta Falcons or Mark Andrews of the Baltimore Ravens. It costs a little ceiling, but it also solidifies the position better in the long term.

      The third option—just as in redrafts—is to essentially punt the position and grab a low-end starter like Dalton Schultz of the Texans or an untested rookie like Sam LaPorta. There are no sure bets that far down the list—but they also won't cost a lot of draft capital.

      Personally? Give me door No. 2. It's the best combination of production and price tag of the lot.

      RISERS

      Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons

      Redraft Ranking: TE6

      Dynasty Ranking: TE4

      It's easier to feel better about taking Pitts in a dynasty league than in redrafts. His talent has never been in question—he just vanished from Arthur Smith's offense in 2022. Moving forward, one of two things essentially has to happen—either Smith will remember the Falcons have a unicorn at tight end, or he'll be let go and (hopefully) the new coach will actually target the highest-drafted tight end ever.

      Dalton Kincaid, Buffalo Bills

      Redraft Ranking: TE20

      Dynasty Ranking: TE9

      It is admittedly rather rare for a first-year tight end to make a big fantasy dent, and the Buffalo offense isn't exactly bereft of passing-game weapons. But the Bills were big enough fans of Kincaid's talent to draft him in the first round this year. It may take a season for Kincaid to really get going, but he could easily be the next Andrews or Hockenson.

      FALLERS

      Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs

      Redraft Ranking: TE1

      Dynasty Ranking: TE1

      Confused yet? Yes, Kelce remains the No. 1 tight end in dynasty as well as redraft. But his overall ranking drops precipitously. In redrafts, Kelce isn't getting out of the first round. But in dynasty startups, it's not that unusual to see Kelce fall into the third or fourth round. Whether you feel he's worth the price tag at that cost is a matter of how you feel about winning now vs. the long-term approach.

      Darren Waller, New York Giants

      Redraft Ranking: TE5

      Dynasty Ranking: TE10

      When healthy, Waller has shown the ability to produce at an elite level—a pair of seasons with over 1,100 receiving yards as a member of the Las Vegas Raiders. But Waller is also a 30-year-old tight end who has missed at least six games in each of the past two seasons. He's a short-term solution for fantasy managers at the position—and a risky one at that.

      ROOKIE WATCH

      Michael Mayer, Las Vegas Raiders

      Redraft Ranking: TE30

      Dynasty Ranking: TE17

      As has been mentioned, it's not that often that a rookie tight end makes a big difference in fantasy leagues. But Mayer is an excellent run-blocker and solid underneath receiver who might have the most complete game of any prospect in his class. He's got some Jason Witten in his game—and that is most assuredly not a bad thing.

      TOP 30 TIGHT ENDS

      1. Travis Kelce, KCC

      2. Mark Andrews, BAL

      3. T.J. Hockenson, MIN

      4. Kyle Pitts, ATL

      5. Dallas Goedert, PHI

      6. George Kittle, SF

      7. Pat Freiermuth, PIT

      8. Evan Engram, JAX

      9. Dalton Kincaid, BUF

      10. Darren Waller, NYG

      11. Chigoziem Okonkwo, TEN

      12. Greg Dulcich, DEN

      13. Cole Kmet, CHI

      14. David Njoku, CLE

      15. Irv Smith, Jr., CIN

      16. Juwan Johnson, NO

      17. Michael Mayer, LV

      18. Dalton Schultz, HOU

      19. Sam LaPorta, DET

      20. Trey McBride, AZ

      21. Tyler Higbee, LAR

      22. Gerald Everett, LAR

      23. Mike Gesicki, NE

      24. Noah Fant, SEA

      25. Jelani Woods, IND

      26. Dawson Knox, BUF

      27. Jake Ferguson, DAL

      28. Luke Musgrave, GB

      29. Cade Otton, TB

      30. Luke Schoonmaker, DAL

    Kickers and Defenses

      Jake Moody
      Jake MoodyEthan Miller/Getty Images

      At this point in this big board, it's time for a dirty little secret that is neither dirty nor little.

      In dynasty leagues that actually feature kickers and defenses, fantasy managers shouldn't treat either position one bit differently than a redraft league.

      Yes, the rankings here are a bit different than on the Redraft Big Board—younger kickers and defenses with some stability in both personnel and coaching were prioritized. But defenses are still wildly unpredictable—especially when talking about multiple seasons. And kickers? With the exception of a handful, just about every kicker in these rankings could ostensibly lose their job this season.

      The smartest play defensively in dynasty leagues is the same as in redrafts—targeting a late-round unit with a good matchup or two to start the season and then streaming units off the waiver wire with similarly beneficial opponents each week.

      Where kickers are concerned, it's even simpler. In 99 percent of fantasy leagues, they don't matter. So don't draft them until the last round—ever.

      RISERS

      Matt Gay, Indianapolis Colts

      Redraft Ranking: PK18

      Dynasty Ranking: PK8

      The Colts offense could take some time to jell—there's a new head coach in Shane Steichen and a new quarterback in Anthony Richardson. Gay's new too—and after getting a four-year, $22.5 million contract to join the Colts, he isn't going anywhere anytime soon.

      Dallas Cowboys Defense

      Redraft Ranking: DST4

      Dynasty Ranking: DST3

      Again, there's just not much variation between redraft defensive rankings and dynasty defensive rankings. But in edge-rusher Micah Parsons and cornerback Trevon Diggs, the Cowboys have two foundational pieces defensively who will be wearing the Star for years.

      FALLERS

      Brandon McManus, Jacksonville Jaguars

      Redraft Ranking: PK7

      Dynasty Ranking: PK16

      Where 2023 is concerned, McManus should be a fine fantasy option playing with a potent Jaguars offense. But McManus is on the wrong side of 30 and did hit on less than 80 percent of his field-goal attempts last season. He's a one-year-guy.

      Tampa Bay Buccaneers Defense

      Redraft Ranking: DST9

      Dynasty Ranking: DST14

      The Buccaneers have no shortage of talent on defense. But some of the key pieces of that defense (like 33-year-old linebacker Lavonte David and 30-year-old edge-rusher Shaquil Barrett) are getting up there in age. The job security of head coach Todd Bowles isn't great, either. There's a rebuild looming in Tampa.

      ROOKIE WATCH

      Jake Moody, San Francisco 49ers

      Redraft Ranking: K15

      Dynasty Ranking: K4

      Moody's preseason debut with the 49ers was rough. But NFL teams don't use a Day 2 pick on a kicker they aren't confident in, and Moody hit 69 field goals over a standout career at Michigan. He plays for a team that has cranked out fantasy-relevant kickers under Kyle Shanahan.

      TOP 25 KICKERS

      1. Justin Tucker, BAL

      2. Evan McPherson, CIN

      3. Tyler Bass, BUF

      4. Jake Moody, SF

      5. Jake Elliott, PHI

      6. Daniel Carlson, LV

      7. Younghoe Koo, ATL

      8. Matt Gay, LAR

      9. Harrison Butker, KC

      10. Jason Myers, SEA

      11. Cameron Dicker, LAC

      12. Riley Patterson, DET

      13. Wil Lutz, NO

      14. Greg Joseph, MIN

      15. Cade York, CLE

      16. Brandon McManus, JAX

      17. Jason Sanders, MIA

      18. Chad Ryland, NE

      19. Eddy Piniero, CAR

      20. Greg Zuerlein, NYJ

      21. Graham Gano, NYG

      22. Chris Boswell, PIT

      23. Matt Prater, AZ

      24. Chase McLaughlin, TB

      25. Joey Slye, WAS

      TOP 25 TEAM DEFENSES

      1. San Francisco 49ers

      2. Philadelphia Eagles

      3. Dallas Cowboys

      4. Buffalo Bills

      5. New England Patriots

      6. Pittsburgh Steelers

      7. Baltimore Ravens

      8. New York Jets

      9. Miami Dolphins

      10. New Orleans Saints

      11. Kansas City Chiefs

      12. Cleveland Browns

      13. Cincinnati Bengals

      14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

      15. Indianapolis Colts

      16. Green Bay Packers

      17. Washington Commanders

      18. New York Giants

      19. Jacksonville Jaguars

      20. Seattle Seahawks

      21. Denver Broncos

      22. Los Angeles Chargers

      23. Detroit Lions

      24. Carolina Panthers

      25. Tennessee Titans

    Top 100 Players Overall

      Ja'Marr Chase
      Ja'Marr ChaseIan Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

      There's no question that dynasty fantasy leagues are different from redraft formats—we've already touched on some of the reasons.

      Managers need to have a different perspective. Putting together a team isn't just about 2023. It's about 2024. And 2025. There are also infinitely more trades in dynasties, whether it's contenders looking to add the missing piece in a championship puzzle or tomato cans looking to stockpile picks for the following year's rookie draft.

      However, there are also a couple of pitfalls that many managers fall into. This analyst has on more than one occasion. The first is to lose sight of the balance that needs to be struck between present and future. Having a great team is fun, but be leery of overpaying in a trade that comes back to bite you.

      Conversely, nobody likes losing, but trading every good player on your team for rookie picks who may or may not pan out in the pros is a good way to enter into a perpetual rebuild. It's how bad teams stay bad.

      For what it's worth, I rarely look more than two to three years down the road—even in startup drafts. There's just too much that changes from year to year in the NFL to try to peer further into the crystal ball. Not every player on your startup team needs to be under 25.

      In fact, the right mix of veterans and youngsters is how you attain that balance. How you can build a team that can both be competitive in the here and now but avoid being a one-hit wonder.

      No one wants to be the Chumbawamba of fantasy football.

      With all that in mind, here's a look at the top-100 players overall for PPR dynasty leagues in 2023.

      TOP 100 PLAYERS OVERALL

      1. Justin Jefferson, WR, MIN

      2. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, CIN

      3. Bijan Robinson, RB, ATL

      4. Christian McCaffrey, RB, SF

      5. CeeDee Lamb, WR, DAL

      6. A.J. Brown, WR, PHI

      7. Saquon Barkley, RB, NYG

      8. Garrett Wilson, WR, NYJ

      9. Chris Olave, WR, NO

      10. Jonathan Taylor, RB, IND

      11. Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, DET

      12. Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, DET

      13. Tyreek Hill, WR, MIA

      14. Nick Chubb, RB, CLE

      15. Cooper Kupp, WR, LAR

      16. Jaylen Waddle, WR, MIA

      17. Breece Hall, RB, NYJ

      18. Stefon Diggs, WR, BUF

      19. Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, NE

      20. Austin Ekeler, RB, LAC

      21. Tee Higgins, WR, CIN

      22. Kenneth Walker III, RB, SEA

      23. Patrick Mahomes, QB, KC

      24. DK Metcalf, WR, SEA

      25. Josh Jacobs, RB, LV

      26. DeVonta Smith, WR, PHI

      27. Jalen Hurts, QB, PHI

      28. Travis Etienne, RB, JAX

      29. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, SEA

      30. Jerry Jeudy, WR, DEN

      31. Javonte Williams, RB, DEN

      32. Tony Pollard, RB, DAL

      33. Josh Allen, QB, BUF

      34. Christian Watson, WR, GB

      35. Travis Kelce, TE, KC

      36. Amari Cooper, WR, CLE

      37. Davante Adams, WR, LV

      38. Najee Harris, RB, PIT

      39. Brandon Aiyuk, WR, SF

      40. Drake London, WR, ATL

      41. Lamar Jackson, QB, BAL

      42. Mark Andrews, TE, BAL

      43. JK Dobbins, RB, BAL

      44. Miles Sanders, RB, CAR

      45. Michael Pittman Jr., WR, IND

      46. Rachaad White, RB, TB

      47. James Cook, RB, BUF

      48. T.J. Hockenson, TE, MIN

      49. Jahan Dotson, WR, WAS

      50. Justin Herbert, QB, LAC

      51. Jordan Addison, WR, MIN

      52. Cam Akers, RB, LAR

      53. Terry McLaurin, WR, WAS

      54. Keenan Allen, WR, LAC

      55. Justin Fields, QB, CHI

      56. Joe Burrow, QB, CIN

      57. Dameon Pierce, RB, HOU

      58. Kyle Pitts, TE, ATL

      59. D.J. Moore, WR, CHI

      60. Zach Charbonnet, RB, SEA

      61. Aaron Jones, RB, GB

      62. Christian Kirk, WR, JAX

      63. Jameson Williams, WR, DET

      64. Diontae Johnson, WR, PIT

      65. Joe Mixon, RB, CIN

      66. Alexander Mattison, RB, MIN

      67. Quentin Johnston, WR, LAC

      68. Calvin Ridley, WR, JAX

      69. Derrick Henry, RB, TEN

      70. Trevor Lawrence, QB, JAX

      71. Dallas Goedert, TE, PHI

      72. Chris Godwin, WR, TB

      73. De'Von Achane, RB, MIA

      74. Deebo Samuel, WR, SF

      75. George Kittle, TE, SF

      76. Alvin Kamara, RB, NO

      77. George Pickens, WR, PIT

      78. Deshaun Watson, QB, CLE

      79. A.J. Dillon, RB, GB

      80. Treylon Burks, WR, TEN

      81. James Conner, RB, AZ

      82. Dalvin Cook, RB, NYJ

      83. Anthony Richardson, QB, IND

      84. Rashod Bateman, WR, BAL

      85. David Montgomery, RB, DET

      86. Pat Freiermuth, TE, PIT

      87. Zay Flowers, WR, BAL

      88. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, TEN

      89. Isiah Pacheco, RB, KC

      90. Marquise Brown, WR, AZ

      91. Rashaad Penny, RB, PHI

      92. Courtland Sutton, WR, DEN

      93. Tua Tagovailoa, QB, MIA

      94. Khalil Herbert, RB, CHI

      95. Mike Evans, WR, TB

      96. Brandin Cooks, WR, DAL

      97. Mike Williams, WR, LAC

      98. Evan Engram, TE, JAX

      99. Brian Robinson Jr., RB, WAS

      100. Dak Prescott, QB, DAL

      Gary Davenport is a two-time Fantasy Sports Writers Association Football Writer of the Year. Follow him on Twitter at @IDPSharks.

