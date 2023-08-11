Fantasy Football 2023 Big Board: Top 100 Players and Position-by-Position Rankings

Fantasy Football 2023 Big Board: Top 100 Players and Position-by-Position RankingsAugust 11, 2023
There is no better time of year in fantasy football than draft season.
This is the time when hope springs eternal. It doesn't matter what happened in 2022. Every team is undefeated. Every team has an equal chance at a championship.
Of course, that chance won't stay equal for long. Have a good draft, and those chances can increase significantly. Have a bad draft, and your season could be over before it starts.
You can't win your league on draft day. But you can lose it.
One of the most important steps in ensuring a successful draft is preparation. Being ready to know which players can be had at a position of value and what potential busts are best avoided. One way to do that is to review different sets of fantasy rankings for the upcoming season.
That's exactly what we have here—a position by-position set of PPR rankings for the season to come that includes under- and overvalued players, sleepers and a list of the top 100 players overall.
Unless otherwise noted, ADP data courtesy of Fantasy Pros.
Unless otherwise noted, fantasy scoring and target data courtesy of FFToday.
Quarterbacks
After a number of second- and third-tier quarterbacks failed to meet expectations last season, fantasy managers have become more amenable to making an early investment at that position in 2023.
But quarterback remains the deepest position in fantasy football. In leagues that start only one each week, there are multiple signal-callers available outside the top 10 with the potential to be viable weekly starters.
If you want to draft a quarterback early, that's one thing. But you don't necessarily have to.
UNDERVALUED QUARTERBACKS
Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys (ADP: QB10)
Prescott was one of those second- and third-tier quarterbacks who disappointed last season. He missed five games and finished the season 18th in fantasy points among quarterbacks. But in 2021, Prescott threw for almost 4,500 yards and 37 touchdowns and finished sixth in fantasy points. The addition of a reliable No. 2 receiver in Brandin Cooks can only help his fantasy prospects.
Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks (ADP: QB15)
Smith finished last year ranked eighth in passing yards, fourth in touchdown passes, first in completion percentage and fifth in fantasy points among quarterbacks. He has a loaded cadre of receivers that added Jaxon Smith-Njigba in the 2023 NFL draft. And yet he's barely being drafted inside the top 15 fantasy quarterbacks.
OVERVALUED QUARTERBACKS
Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals (ADP: QB4)
Burrow's talent is undeniable, and Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd may well be the best trio of wide receivers in the league. But Burrow doesn't do a lot of damage with his legs even when healthy, and he's now dealing with a calf strain. Burrow was being drafted at his fantasy ceiling even before the injury, and drafting at ceiling is a bad idea.
Anthony Richardson, Indianapolis Colts (ADP: QB16)
Richardson's ADP is misleading, as the rookie signal-caller is being drafted among the top 12 at the position with some regularity. The rookie's athleticism and upside are tempting—he's built like a fullback, runs like a wideout and has a cannon for an arm. But he was also a one-year starter in college who completed less than 54 percent of his passes last season.
SLEEPER QUARTERBACK
Derek Carr, New Orleans Saints (ADP: QB23)
Last season, Carr threw for his fewest yards per game since 2017 and posted his lowest passer rating and completion percentage since his rookie year. But the passing-game talent around Carr in New Orleans is arguably the best of his career, and he was a top-12 fantasy option two years ago.
TOP 30 QUARTERBACKS
1. Patrick Mahomes, KC
2. Jalen Hurts, PHI
3. Josh Allen, BUF
4. Lamar Jackson, BAL
5. Justin Herbert, LAC
6. Justin Fields, CHI
7. Joe Burrow, CIN
8. Trevor Lawrence, JAX
9. Dak Prescott, DAL
10. Deshaun Watson, CLE
11. Tua Tagovailoa, MIA
12. Kirk Cousins, MIN
13. Geno Smith, SEA
14. Daniel Jones, NYG
15. Jared Goff, DET
16. Aaron Rodgers, NYJ
17. Anthony Richardson, IND
18. Russell Wilson, DEN
19. Matthew Stafford, LAR
20. Derek Carr, NO
21. Jordan Love, GB
22. Ryan Tannehill, TEN
23. Kyler Murray, AZ
24. Jimmy Garoppolo, LV
25. Brock Purdy, SF
26. Kenny Pickett, PIT
27. Mac Jones, NE
28. Bryce Young, CAR
29. C.J. Stroud, HOU
30. Baker Mayfield, TB
Running Backs
Running backs used to be the unquestioned kings of fantasy football. But the higher volatility and bust rates at the position combined with the dwindling number of three-down running backs has led fantasy managers to favor wide receivers early in drafts. For the first time this writer can remember, more wide receivers are being drafted in Round 1 than running backs.
Whether it's the "Zero RB" drafters who eschew the position altogether early, the "Robust RB" crowd that attacks the position in the early rounds or the "Hero RB" drafters who land somewhere in between, running backs still drive draft strategy more than any other position in the game.
UNDERVALUED RUNNING BACKS
Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns (ADP: RB5)
Chubb may be the best pure runner in football. He has never averaged less than five yards per carry in a season, and he topped 1,500 rushing yards last year on the way to finishing sixth in PPR points among running backs. With Kareem Hunt no longer in Cleveland, Chubb could now see an uptick in passing-game usage. If that happens, Chubb has a legit shot to be fantasy's No. 1 overall running back in 2023.
Miles Sanders, Carolina Panthers (ADP: RB19)
Last year, Sanders became the first Eagles running back to top 1,000 yards on the ground since LeSean McCoy in 2014. But now that he's in Carolina, the fantasy community has cooled on his prospects for 2023. However, Sanders should be a true every-down back for the Panthers. That workload should make exceeding fantasy expectations a real possibility.
OVERVALUED RUNNING BACKS
Dameon Pierce, Houston Texans (ADP: RB17)
Pierce eclipsed 1,000 total yards for the Texans as a rookie, and the fantasy community appears to be convinced that he'll be the clear-cut lead back for Houston this year. But Devin Singletary is a better pass-catcher and a far superior pass protector than Pierce, and the Texans aren't likely to have a lot of positive game scripts this season.
D'Andre Swift, Philadelphia Eagles (ADP: RB27)
This is another situation where the fantasy community has seemingly decided that Swift is going to receive the majority of the carries in the Eagles backfield. But Rashaad Penny and Kenneth Gainwell are both in the mix as well, and Penny is arguably both a better fit for Philly's offensive system and a better value in drafts.
SLEEPER RUNNING BACK
Raheem Mostert, Miami Dolphins (ADP: RB45)
Dalvin Cook could sign with the Dolphins and muck this call up. But Mostert isn't your typical 31-year-old running back. He quietly posted almost 1,100 total yards for Miami last season, is another year removed from the knee injury that wiped out his 2021 season and is one of the fastest running backs in the NFL when healthy.
TOP 60 RUNNING BACKS
1. Christian McCaffrey, SF
2. Austin Ekeler, LAC
3. Nick Chubb, CLE
4. Saquon Barkley, NYG
5. Jonathan Taylor, IND
6. Bijan Robinson, ATL
7. Tony Pollard, DAL
8. Rhamondre Stevenson, NE
9. Najee Harris, PIT
10. Derrick Henry, TEN
11. Josh Jacobs, LV
12. Joe Mixon, CIN
13. Aaron Jones, GB
14. Kenneth Walker III, SEA
15. Travis Etienne Jr., JAX
16. Miles Sanders, CAR
17. Alvin Kamara, NO
18. Jahmyr Gibbs, DET
19. Breece Hall, NYJ
20. J.K. Dobbins, BAL
21. James Conner, AZ
22. Cam Akers, LAR
23. Alexander Mattison, MIN
24. Rachaad White, TB
25. Javonte Williams, DEN
26. AJ Dillon, GB
27. James Cook, BUF
28. Rashaad Penny, PHI
29. Dameon Pierce, HOU
30. Isiah Pacheco, KC
31. Dalvin Cook, FA
32. Khalil Herbert, CHI
33. D'Andre Swift, PHI
34. Raheem Mostert, MIA
35. Brian Robinson Jr., WAS
36. David Montgomery, DET
37. Jerick McKinnon, KC
38. Devin Singletary, HOU
39. De'Von Achane, MIA
40. Damien Harris, BUF
41. Antonio Gibson, WAS
42. Samaje Perine, DEN
43. Jamaal Williams, NO
44. Elijah Mitchell, SF
45. Kenneth Gainwell, PHI
46. Ezekiel Elliott, FA
47. Jeff Wilson Jr., MIA
48. Michael Carter, NYJ
49. Tyler Allgeier, ATL
50. D'Onta Foreman, CHI
51. Zach Charbonnet, SEA
52. Ty Chandler, MIN
53. Chase Brown, CIN
54. Cordarrelle Patterson, ATL
55. Tank Bigsby, JAX
56. Gus Edwards, BAL
57. Tyjae Spears, TEN
58. Malik Davis, DAL
59. Zamir White, LV
60. Roschon Johnson, CHI
Wide Receivers
As the NFL has become more and more pass-heavy and teams run more three- and four-wide receiver sets, the position has gained fantasy value. More fantasy managers are being aggressive at the position early, and with good reason. In PPR scoring systems, wide receivers as a whole score more points than running backs. The position as a whole has a lower bust rate than at running back, too.
In most fantasy drafts this summer; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson will be the first overall pick in 2023. However, it's also worth noting that the wide receiver position is considerably deeper than running back. Your odds of finding viable starters at wideout in the middle and later rounds of drafts is better than in the backfield.
UNDERVALUED WIDE RECEIVERS
Christian Kirk, Jacksonville Jaguars (ADP: WR30)
Despite topping 80 receptions and 1,100 yards last season and finishing as the 12th-ranked wide receiver in PPR formats, Kirk has been relegated to WR3 status in fantasy drafts this year. Calvin Ridley's arrival in Jacksonville is likely to blame for that slide, but Ridley hasn't played in an NFL game for nearly two years, and Kirk's rapport with Trevor Lawrence isn't going to suddenly vanish.
Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco 49ers (ADP: WR29)
Aiyuk broke out for the 49ers last season, catching 78 passes for 1,015 yards and eight touchdowns on the way to finishing 15th in fantasy points at the position. For some reason, fantasy drafters appear skeptical that Aiyuk can back those numbers up. But with Brock Purdy looking likely to start in Week, 1 it's getting harder to find a genuine reason why.
OVERVAUED WIDE RECEIVERS
Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders (ADP: WR7)
I almost feel bad for continuing to harp on Adams as an overvalued player in 2023, but there's just no getting past this stat. Derek Carr was fourth in the NFL last season in intended air yards per attempt, while Jimmy Garoppolo was 25th. That's bad news for a wide receiver who did a lot of his damage a year ago on passes down the field.
Christian Watson, Green Bay Packers (ADP: WR24)
Watson is an ascending talent who was a top-10 fantasy receiver from Week 10 on last year. However, Watson did most of his damage last year catching passes from Aaron Rodgers. Jordan Love under center in Titletown this year. While Watson still has no shortage of fantasy upside, drafting him as a top-20 fantasy receiver is a risky bet.
SLEEPER WIDE RECEIVER
Nico Collins, Houston Texans (ADP: WR59)
Collins hasn't exactly set the world on fire over his first two NFL seasons. He has never caught 40 passes or eclipsed 500 receiving yards in a season. But the Texans passing game is in complete flux as rookie C.J. Stroud prepares to take the reins, and Collins is as good a bet as any to emerge as the No. 1 wideout for a team that will probably be playing catch-up a lot in 2023.
TOP 60 WIDE RECEIVERS
1. Justin Jefferson, MIN
2. Ja'Marr Chase, CIN
3. Tyreek Hill, MIA
4. Cooper Kupp, LAR
5. CeeDee Lamb, DAL
6. Stefon Diggs, BUF
7. A.J. Brown, PHI
8. Jaylen Waddle, MIA
9. Amon-Ra St. Brown, DET
10. Garrett Wilson, NYJ
11. Davante Adams, LV
12. Chris Olave, NO
13. Amari Cooper, CLE
14. Tee Higgins, CIN
15. DeVonta Smith, PHI
16. DK Metcalf, SEA
17. Keenan Allen, LAC
18. Terry McLaurin, WAS
19. Brandon Aiyuk, SF
20. DeAndre Hopkins, TEN
21. Tyler Lockett, SEA
22. Calvin Ridley, JAX
23. Chris Godwin, TB
24. Deebo Samuel, SF
25. Jerry Jeudy, DEN
26. Christian Kirk, JAX
27. Mike Evans, TB
28. DJ Moore, CHI
29. Christian Watson, GB
30. Drake London, ATL
31. Diontae Johnson, PIT
32. Michael Pittman Jr., IND
33. Mike Williams, LAC
34. Brandin Cooks, DAL
35. Jahan Dotson, WAS
36. Courtland Sutton, DEN
37. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, SEA
38. George Pickens, PIT
39. Marquise Brown, AZ
40. Jordan Addison, MIN
41. Gabe Davis, BUF
42. JuJu Smith-Schuster, NE
43. Odell Beckham Jr., BAL
44. Jakobi Meyers, LV
45. Nico Collins, HOU
46. Rashod Bateman, BAL
47. Kadarius Toney, KC
48. Michael Thomas, NO
49. Tyler Boyd, CIN
50. DJ Chark, CAR
51. Quentin Johnston, LAC
52. Treylon Burks, TEN
53. Zay Flowers, BAL
54. Skyy Moore, KC
55. Donovan Peoples-Jones, CLE
56. Curtis Samuel, WAS
57. Isaiah Hodgins, NYG
58. Marquez Valdes-Scantling, KC
59. Elijah Moore, CLE
60. Adam Thielen, CAR
Tight Ends
There are two kinds of fantasy teams where the tight end position is concerned: teams that have Travis Kelce, and teams that do not have Travis Kelce.
Kelce may be 33, but he showed no signs of slowing down in 2022. Despite playing his lowest snap percentage (80 percent) since 2014, he set new career highs in targets (152), catches (110) and touchdown receptions (12). Kelce's 1,338 receiving yards trailed only the 1,416 yards he posted in 2020. He also posted a whopping 316.3 PPR points.
Kelce outscored the No. 2 fantasy tight end (T.J. Hockenson of the Minnesota Vikings) by over 100 PPR points in 2022. He outscored the No. 5 tight end (Evan Engram of the Jacksonville Jaguars) by over 140 PPR points. And he outscored the No. 10 tight end (David Njoku of the Cleveland Browns) by over 170 PPR points.
Kelce is absolutely worth a pick anywhere in Round 1—including first overall.
UNDERVALUED TIGHT ENDS
Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles (ADP: TE7)
Goedert missed five games last year, but his 55/702/3 stat line slotted him fifth among tight ends in fantasy points per game. Goedert is the No. 3 option in the Eagles passing attack behind A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, but given how potent the Eagles offense is, that isn't such a bad thing. Of the Tier 2 tight ends, Goedert is likely the best value for fantasy drafters.
Juwan Johnson, New Orleans Saints (ADP: TE18)
Johnson was arguably the biggest surprise among fantasy tight ends last year, scoring seven touchdowns and finishing as a top-15 fantasy option at his position. The change at quarterback in New Orleans adds some risk to trusting Johnson as a weekly starter, but Derek Carr has shown some propensity for targeting his tight ends, particularly in the red zone. If you fade tight ends until late, Johnson's worth targeting as a platoon option.
OVERVALUED TIGHT ENDS
Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons (ADP: TE6)
I almost feel bad for piling on Pitts again, because his dilemma is not of his own making. But last year, Pitts was 25th in targets among tight ends. He was tied for 35th in receptions at his position. He ranked 30th in yardage among tight ends. And he was 33rd in PPR points. No team in the NFL ran the ball more than the Falcons last year, they used their first pick in 2023 on a running back, and their quarterback is unproven. Other than that, everything's fine.
Dalton Kincaid, Buffalo Bills (ADP: TE13)
Kincaid is a talented, young tight end. If he wasn't, the Bills wouldn't have used a first-round pick on him in 2023. But at best, Kincaid would be the third option in the Buffalo passing attack. The Bills still have a capable veteran tight end on their roster in Dawson Knox. And it's rare for first-year tight ends like Kincaid to make a substantial fantasy dent.
SLEEPER TIGHT END
Irv Smith Jr., Cincinnati Bengals (ADP: TE25)
Targets could be hard to come by for Smith behind Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd and Joe Mixon. But Hayden Hurst flashed at times last year in Cincinnati because all of that pass-catching talent makes defending the tight end position all but impossible for opponents. Smith showed potential in Minnesota, and if the looks are there in 2023, the fantasy points could be as well.
TOP 30 TIGHT ENDS
1. Travis Kelce, KC
2. Mark Andrews, BAL
3. T.J. Hockenson, MIN
4. Dallas Goedert, PHI
5. Darren Waller, NYG
6. Kyle Pitts, ATL
7. George Kittle, SF
8. Evan Engram, JAX
9. Pat Freiermuth, PIT
10. Dalton Schultz, HOU
11. Cole Kmet, CHI
12. David Njoku, CLE
13. Juwan Johnson, NO
14. Chigoziem Okonkwo, TEN
15. Tyler Higbee, LAR
16. Irv Smith Jr., CIN
17. Gerald Everett, LAC
18. Greg Dulcich, DEN
19. Mike Gesicki, NE
20. Dalton Kincaid, BUF
21. Taysom Hill, NO
22. Noah Fant, SEA
23. Trey McBride, AZ
24. Tyler Conklin, NYJ
25. Zach Ertz, AZ
26. Dawson Knox, BUF
27. Jake Ferguson, DAL
28. Hunter Henry, NE
29. Sam LaPorta, DET
30. Michael Mayer, LV
Kickers and Defenses
When we reach this point in the first big board of the season, the same message gets sent every year.
Spending substantial draft capital on a high-end kicker or team defense is a waste of said draft capital. Period. End of story.
Yes, investing in a high-end defense like the San Francisco 49ers means not having to worry about matchups each week. Good matchup or bad, you just plug them in and fire away. But if you target a defense late in the draft with a favorable Week 1 matchup and then flip them for another defense off the waiver wire when those matchups dry up, you can get elite production for a fraction of the price.
Streaming defenses is the only way to fly.
There is also no good reason to draft a kicker before the last round of a draft. The first kicker drafted rarely finishes in that slot, and even if he does, the difference between the No. 1 kicker and the No. 12 kicker is usually only a few fantasy points per game.
That edge just isn't worth it.
UNDERVALUED KICKERS AND DEFENSES
Brandon McManus, Jacksonville Jaguars (ADP: K13)
When looking for a starting kicker, fantasy managers should look for several things. A reasonably accurate kicker who can hit the long ones and plays for a team that's good offensively but not so good that all he will be doing is kicking extra points. Now that he's in Jacksonville, McManus checks those boxes, and he's available in the last round of drafts.
Baltimore Ravens Defense (ADP: DST8)
The Ravens weren't a great defensive team last year, but they finished ninth in the NFL in total defense and 10th in fantasy points. But this recommendation has as much to do with Baltimore's Week 1 opponent as the Ravens themselves. They host a Houston Texans team that was 31st in the league in total offense and 30th in scoring offense in 2022.
OVERVALUED KICKERS AND DEFENSES
Harrison Butker, Kansas City Chiefs (ADP: K4)
Fantasy managers draft Butker assuming that the kicker for the Chiefs must be a fantasy goldmine. And granted, he missed four games last year. But Butker was 28th in the league last year in field-goal attempts, and his success rate was a mediocre 75 percent. The year before, he was 21st in field-goal attempts and 15th in fantasy points. The Chiefs don't settle for field goals. They score touchdowns.
Philadelphia Eagles Defense (ADP: DST3)
From an NFL perspective, the Eagles will probably boast a strong defense again in 2023. But in terms of opponent winning percentage, the Eagles have the most difficult schedule in the league this season. The team also tallied a whopping 70 sacks and 27 takeaways last year, which they're unlikely to replicate. Don't overpay for last year's stats.
SLEEPER DEFENSE
Carolina Panthers Defense (ADP: DST28)
The Panthers finished 22nd in total defense, 19th in scoring defense and 21st in fantasy points last season. But Carolina has a new defensive coordinator in the highly respected Ejiro Evero, added several new faces on that side of the ball this offseason and open the season against an Atlanta Falcons team that fielded a bottom-10 offense in 2022.
TOP 25 KICKERS
1. Justin Tucker, BAL
2. Evan McPherson, CIN
3. Tyler Bass, BUF
4. Jake Elliott, PHI
5. Jason Myers, SEA
6. Greg Zuerlein, NYJ
7. Brandon McManus, JAX
8. Daniel Carlson, LV
9. Harrison Butker, KC
10. Jason Sanders, MIA
11. Riley Patterson, DET
12. Cameron Dicker, LAC
13. Graham Gano, NYG
14. Younghoe Koo, ATL
15. Jake Moody, SF
16. Wil Lutz, NO
17. Greg Joseph, MIN
18. Matt Gay, IND
19. Brandon Aubrey, DAL
20. Chris Boswell, PIT
21. Cade York, CLE
22. Joey Slye, WAS
23. Cairo Santos, CHI
24. Chase McLaughlin, TB
25. Eddy Piniero, CAR
TOP 25 TEAM DEFENSES
1. San Francisco 49ers
2. Philadelphia Eagles
3. Buffalo Bills
4. Dallas Cowboys
5. Baltimore Ravens
6. Pittsburgh Steelers
7. New England Patriots
8. New York Jets
9. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
10. New Orleans Saints
11. Miami Dolphins
12. Kansas City Chiefs
13. Denver Broncos
14. Los Angeles Chargers
15. Cleveland Browns
16. Cincinnati Bengals
17. New York Giants
18. Carolina Panthers
19. Washington Commanders
20. Green Bay Packers
21. Los Angeles Rams
22. Indianapolis Colts
23. Jacksonville Jaguars
24. Seattle Seahawks
25. Detroit Lions
Top 100 Players Overall
Before we get to the top 100 players in PPR leagues for 2023, a few quick notes about this list and the big board as a whole.
First, the top 100 is not a "draft by numbers" guide to the first eight-plus rounds. Don't just take the highest-ranked player available. There are any number of factors that need to be considered, from draft flow to personal philosophy to roster construction to your own preferences regarding players. It's just meant to give an idea of how each position stacks up against each other.
These rankings also aren't infallible gospel. Fantasy mangers should consult more than one set of rankings. Look at where analysts agree, where they differ, and then make rankings of your own.
The only person who has to live with the consequences of your draft is you. If you think I'm dead wrong about Eagles running back D'Andre Swift and think he's going to have a great season, then draft him. If you think Niners wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk was a one-hit wonder, fade him.
Don't get me wrong. I hope that all readers benefit from my analysis and have a good draft. But I'm not the one making the picks for you on draft day.
It's your draft. Your team. Make it yours.
It's a lot easier to live with what happens (for better or worse) that way.
TOP 100 PLAYERS OVERALL
1. Justin Jefferson, WR, MIN
2. Christian McCaffrey, RB, SF
3. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, CIN
4. Austin Ekeler, RB, LAC
5. Nick Chubb, RB, CLE
6. Cooper Kupp, WR, LAR
7. Travis Kelce, TE, KC
8. Saquon Barkley, RB, NYG
9. Tyreek Hill, WR, MIA
10. CeeDee Lamb, WR, DAL
11. Jonathan Taylor, RB, IND
12. Stefon Diggs, WR, BUF
13. Bijan Robinson, RB, ATL
14. A.J. Brown, WR, PHI
15. Tony Pollard, RB, DAL
16. Jaylen Waddle, WR, MIA
17. Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, DET
18. Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, NE
19. Garrett Wilson, WR, NYJ
20. Najee Harris, RB, PIT
21. Derrick Henry, RB, TEN
22. Davante Adams, WR, LV
23. Josh Jacobs, RB, LV
24. Chris Olave, WR, NO
25. Patrick Mahomes, QB, KC
26. Amari Cooper, WR, CLE
27. Mark Andrews, TE, BAL
28. Joe Mixon, RB, CIN
29. Tee Higgins, WR, CIN
30. DeVonta Smith, WR, PHI
31. Jalen Hurts, QB, PHI
32. Aaron Jones, RB, GB
33. DK Metcalf, WR, SEA
34. Keenan Allen, WR, LAC
35. Kenneth Walker III, RB, SEA
36. Travis Etienne Jr., RB, JAX
37. Terry McLaurin, WR, WAS
38. Josh Allen, QB, BUF
39. T.J. Hockenson, TE, MIN
40. Miles Sanders, RB, CAR
41. Brandon Aiyuk, WR, SF
42. Alvin Kamara, RB, NO
43. Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, DET
44. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, TEN
45. Breece Hall, RB, NYJ
46. Tyler Lockett, WR, SEA
47. Lamar Jackson, QB, BAL
48. Calvin Ridley, WR, JAX
49. J.K. Dobbins, RB, BAL
50. James Conner, RB, AZ
51. Chris Godwin, WR, TB
52. Cam Akers, RB, LAR
53. Justin Herbert, QB, LAC
54. Deebo Samuel, WR, SF
55. Jerry Jeudy, WR, DEN
56. Dallas Goedert, TE, PHI
57. Christian Kirk, WR, JAX
58. Alexander Mattison, RB, MIN
59. Rachaad White, RB, TB
60. Mike Evans, WR, TB
61. Javonte Williams, RB, DEN
62. DJ Moore, WR, CHI
63. Darren Waller, TE, NYG
64. Christian Watson, WR, GB
65. Justin Fields, QB, CHI
66. AJ Dillon, RB, GB
67. Drake London, WR, ATL
68. James Cook, RB, BUF
69. Kyle Pitts, TE, ATL
70. Rashaad Penny, RB, PHI
71. Diontae Johnson, WR, PIT
72. Joe Burrow, QB, CIN
73. Dameon Pierce, RB, HOU
74. George Kittle, TE, SF
75. Michael Pittman Jr., WR, IND
76. Mike Williams, WR, LAC
77. Brandin Cooks, WR, DAL
78. Isiah Pacheco, RB, KC
79. Jahan Dotson, WR, WAS
80. Evan Engram, TE, JAX
81. Dalvin Cook, RB, FA
82. Trevor Lawrence, QB. JAX
83. Khalil Herbert, RB, CHI
84. Courtland Sutton, WR, DEN
85. D'Andre Swift, RB, PHI
86. Raheem Mostert, RB, MIA
87. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, SEA
88. George Pickens, WR, PIT
89. Brian Robinson Jr., RB, WAS
90. Marquise Brown, WR, AZ
91. Dak Prescott, QB, DAL
92. David Montgomery, RB, DET
93. Jerick McKinnon, RB, KC
94. Pat Freiermuth, TE, PIT
95. Jordan Addison, WR, MIN
96. Devin Singletary, RB, HOU
97. Gabe Davis, WR, BUF
98. De'Von Achane, RB, MIA
99. JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, NE
100. Deshaun Watson, QB, CLE
Gary Davenport is a two-time Fantasy Sports Writers Association Football Writer of the Year. Follow him on Twitter at @IDPSharks.