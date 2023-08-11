NFL

NEWSTEAMSRUMORSFANTASYDRAFT

    Fantasy Football 2023 Big Board: Top 100 Players and Position-by-Position Rankings

    Gary Davenport@@IDPSharksFeatured Columnist IVAugust 11, 2023

    Fantasy Football 2023 Big Board: Top 100 Players and Position-by-Position Rankings

    0 of 6

      Christian McCaffrey
      Christian McCaffreyEzra Shaw/Getty Images

      There is no better time of year in fantasy football than draft season.

      This is the time when hope springs eternal. It doesn't matter what happened in 2022. Every team is undefeated. Every team has an equal chance at a championship.

      Of course, that chance won't stay equal for long. Have a good draft, and those chances can increase significantly. Have a bad draft, and your season could be over before it starts.

      You can't win your league on draft day. But you can lose it.

      One of the most important steps in ensuring a successful draft is preparation. Being ready to know which players can be had at a position of value and what potential busts are best avoided. One way to do that is to review different sets of fantasy rankings for the upcoming season.

      That's exactly what we have here—a position by-position set of PPR rankings for the season to come that includes under- and overvalued players, sleepers and a list of the top 100 players overall.

      Unless otherwise noted, ADP data courtesy of Fantasy Pros.

      Unless otherwise noted, fantasy scoring and target data courtesy of FFToday.

    Quarterbacks

    1 of 6

      Joe Burrow
      Joe BurrowJustin K. Aller/Getty Images

      After a number of second- and third-tier quarterbacks failed to meet expectations last season, fantasy managers have become more amenable to making an early investment at that position in 2023.

      But quarterback remains the deepest position in fantasy football. In leagues that start only one each week, there are multiple signal-callers available outside the top 10 with the potential to be viable weekly starters.

      If you want to draft a quarterback early, that's one thing. But you don't necessarily have to.

      UNDERVALUED QUARTERBACKS

      Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys (ADP: QB10)

      Prescott was one of those second- and third-tier quarterbacks who disappointed last season. He missed five games and finished the season 18th in fantasy points among quarterbacks. But in 2021, Prescott threw for almost 4,500 yards and 37 touchdowns and finished sixth in fantasy points. The addition of a reliable No. 2 receiver in Brandin Cooks can only help his fantasy prospects.

      Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks (ADP: QB15)

      Smith finished last year ranked eighth in passing yards, fourth in touchdown passes, first in completion percentage and fifth in fantasy points among quarterbacks. He has a loaded cadre of receivers that added Jaxon Smith-Njigba in the 2023 NFL draft. And yet he's barely being drafted inside the top 15 fantasy quarterbacks.

      OVERVALUED QUARTERBACKS

      Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals (ADP: QB4)

      Burrow's talent is undeniable, and Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd may well be the best trio of wide receivers in the league. But Burrow doesn't do a lot of damage with his legs even when healthy, and he's now dealing with a calf strain. Burrow was being drafted at his fantasy ceiling even before the injury, and drafting at ceiling is a bad idea.

      Anthony Richardson, Indianapolis Colts (ADP: QB16)

      Richardson's ADP is misleading, as the rookie signal-caller is being drafted among the top 12 at the position with some regularity. The rookie's athleticism and upside are tempting—he's built like a fullback, runs like a wideout and has a cannon for an arm. But he was also a one-year starter in college who completed less than 54 percent of his passes last season.

      SLEEPER QUARTERBACK

      Derek Carr, New Orleans Saints (ADP: QB23)

      Last season, Carr threw for his fewest yards per game since 2017 and posted his lowest passer rating and completion percentage since his rookie year. But the passing-game talent around Carr in New Orleans is arguably the best of his career, and he was a top-12 fantasy option two years ago.

      TOP 30 QUARTERBACKS

      1. Patrick Mahomes, KC

      2. Jalen Hurts, PHI

      3. Josh Allen, BUF

      4. Lamar Jackson, BAL

      5. Justin Herbert, LAC

      6. Justin Fields, CHI

      7. Joe Burrow, CIN

      8. Trevor Lawrence, JAX

      9. Dak Prescott, DAL

      10. Deshaun Watson, CLE

      11. Tua Tagovailoa, MIA

      12. Kirk Cousins, MIN

      13. Geno Smith, SEA

      14. Daniel Jones, NYG

      15. Jared Goff, DET

      16. Aaron Rodgers, NYJ

      17. Anthony Richardson, IND

      18. Russell Wilson, DEN

      19. Matthew Stafford, LAR

      20. Derek Carr, NO

      21. Jordan Love, GB

      22. Ryan Tannehill, TEN

      23. Kyler Murray, AZ

      24. Jimmy Garoppolo, LV

      25. Brock Purdy, SF

      26. Kenny Pickett, PIT

      27. Mac Jones, NE

      28. Bryce Young, CAR

      29. C.J. Stroud, HOU

      30. Baker Mayfield, TB

    Running Backs

    2 of 6

      Nick Chubb
      Nick ChubbFrank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

      Running backs used to be the unquestioned kings of fantasy football. But the higher volatility and bust rates at the position combined with the dwindling number of three-down running backs has led fantasy managers to favor wide receivers early in drafts. For the first time this writer can remember, more wide receivers are being drafted in Round 1 than running backs.

      Whether it's the "Zero RB" drafters who eschew the position altogether early, the "Robust RB" crowd that attacks the position in the early rounds or the "Hero RB" drafters who land somewhere in between, running backs still drive draft strategy more than any other position in the game.

      UNDERVALUED RUNNING BACKS

      Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns (ADP: RB5)

      Chubb may be the best pure runner in football. He has never averaged less than five yards per carry in a season, and he topped 1,500 rushing yards last year on the way to finishing sixth in PPR points among running backs. With Kareem Hunt no longer in Cleveland, Chubb could now see an uptick in passing-game usage. If that happens, Chubb has a legit shot to be fantasy's No. 1 overall running back in 2023.

      Miles Sanders, Carolina Panthers (ADP: RB19)

      Last year, Sanders became the first Eagles running back to top 1,000 yards on the ground since LeSean McCoy in 2014. But now that he's in Carolina, the fantasy community has cooled on his prospects for 2023. However, Sanders should be a true every-down back for the Panthers. That workload should make exceeding fantasy expectations a real possibility.

      OVERVALUED RUNNING BACKS

      Dameon Pierce, Houston Texans (ADP: RB17)

      Pierce eclipsed 1,000 total yards for the Texans as a rookie, and the fantasy community appears to be convinced that he'll be the clear-cut lead back for Houston this year. But Devin Singletary is a better pass-catcher and a far superior pass protector than Pierce, and the Texans aren't likely to have a lot of positive game scripts this season.

      D'Andre Swift, Philadelphia Eagles (ADP: RB27)

      This is another situation where the fantasy community has seemingly decided that Swift is going to receive the majority of the carries in the Eagles backfield. But Rashaad Penny and Kenneth Gainwell are both in the mix as well, and Penny is arguably both a better fit for Philly's offensive system and a better value in drafts.

      SLEEPER RUNNING BACK

      Raheem Mostert, Miami Dolphins (ADP: RB45)

      Dalvin Cook could sign with the Dolphins and muck this call up. But Mostert isn't your typical 31-year-old running back. He quietly posted almost 1,100 total yards for Miami last season, is another year removed from the knee injury that wiped out his 2021 season and is one of the fastest running backs in the NFL when healthy.

      TOP 60 RUNNING BACKS

      1. Christian McCaffrey, SF

      2. Austin Ekeler, LAC

      3. Nick Chubb, CLE

      4. Saquon Barkley, NYG

      5. Jonathan Taylor, IND

      6. Bijan Robinson, ATL

      7. Tony Pollard, DAL

      8. Rhamondre Stevenson, NE

      9. Najee Harris, PIT

      10. Derrick Henry, TEN

      11. Josh Jacobs, LV

      12. Joe Mixon, CIN

      13. Aaron Jones, GB

      14. Kenneth Walker III, SEA

      15. Travis Etienne Jr., JAX

      16. Miles Sanders, CAR

      17. Alvin Kamara, NO

      18. Jahmyr Gibbs, DET

      19. Breece Hall, NYJ

      20. J.K. Dobbins, BAL

      21. James Conner, AZ

      22. Cam Akers, LAR

      23. Alexander Mattison, MIN

      24. Rachaad White, TB

      25. Javonte Williams, DEN

      26. AJ Dillon, GB

      27. James Cook, BUF

      28. Rashaad Penny, PHI

      29. Dameon Pierce, HOU

      30. Isiah Pacheco, KC

      31. Dalvin Cook, FA

      32. Khalil Herbert, CHI

      33. D'Andre Swift, PHI

      34. Raheem Mostert, MIA

      35. Brian Robinson Jr., WAS

      36. David Montgomery, DET

      37. Jerick McKinnon, KC

      38. Devin Singletary, HOU

      39. De'Von Achane, MIA

      40. Damien Harris, BUF

      41. Antonio Gibson, WAS

      42. Samaje Perine, DEN

      43. Jamaal Williams, NO

      44. Elijah Mitchell, SF

      45. Kenneth Gainwell, PHI

      46. Ezekiel Elliott, FA

      47. Jeff Wilson Jr., MIA

      48. Michael Carter, NYJ

      49. Tyler Allgeier, ATL

      50. D'Onta Foreman, CHI

      51. Zach Charbonnet, SEA

      52. Ty Chandler, MIN

      53. Chase Brown, CIN

      54. Cordarrelle Patterson, ATL

      55. Tank Bigsby, JAX

      56. Gus Edwards, BAL

      57. Tyjae Spears, TEN

      58. Malik Davis, DAL

      59. Zamir White, LV

      60. Roschon Johnson, CHI

    Fantasy Football 2023 Big Board: Top 100 Players and Position-by-Position Rankings
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    Wide Receivers

    3 of 6

      Christian Kirk
      Christian KirkJustin Casterline/Getty Images

      As the NFL has become more and more pass-heavy and teams run more three- and four-wide receiver sets, the position has gained fantasy value. More fantasy managers are being aggressive at the position early, and with good reason. In PPR scoring systems, wide receivers as a whole score more points than running backs. The position as a whole has a lower bust rate than at running back, too.

      In most fantasy drafts this summer; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson will be the first overall pick in 2023. However, it's also worth noting that the wide receiver position is considerably deeper than running back. Your odds of finding viable starters at wideout in the middle and later rounds of drafts is better than in the backfield.

      UNDERVALUED WIDE RECEIVERS

      Christian Kirk, Jacksonville Jaguars (ADP: WR30)

      Despite topping 80 receptions and 1,100 yards last season and finishing as the 12th-ranked wide receiver in PPR formats, Kirk has been relegated to WR3 status in fantasy drafts this year. Calvin Ridley's arrival in Jacksonville is likely to blame for that slide, but Ridley hasn't played in an NFL game for nearly two years, and Kirk's rapport with Trevor Lawrence isn't going to suddenly vanish.

      Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco 49ers (ADP: WR29)

      Aiyuk broke out for the 49ers last season, catching 78 passes for 1,015 yards and eight touchdowns on the way to finishing 15th in fantasy points at the position. For some reason, fantasy drafters appear skeptical that Aiyuk can back those numbers up. But with Brock Purdy looking likely to start in Week, 1 it's getting harder to find a genuine reason why.

      OVERVAUED WIDE RECEIVERS

      Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders (ADP: WR7)

      I almost feel bad for continuing to harp on Adams as an overvalued player in 2023, but there's just no getting past this stat. Derek Carr was fourth in the NFL last season in intended air yards per attempt, while Jimmy Garoppolo was 25th. That's bad news for a wide receiver who did a lot of his damage a year ago on passes down the field.

      Christian Watson, Green Bay Packers (ADP: WR24)

      Watson is an ascending talent who was a top-10 fantasy receiver from Week 10 on last year. However, Watson did most of his damage last year catching passes from Aaron Rodgers. Jordan Love under center in Titletown this year. While Watson still has no shortage of fantasy upside, drafting him as a top-20 fantasy receiver is a risky bet.

      SLEEPER WIDE RECEIVER

      Nico Collins, Houston Texans (ADP: WR59)

      Collins hasn't exactly set the world on fire over his first two NFL seasons. He has never caught 40 passes or eclipsed 500 receiving yards in a season. But the Texans passing game is in complete flux as rookie C.J. Stroud prepares to take the reins, and Collins is as good a bet as any to emerge as the No. 1 wideout for a team that will probably be playing catch-up a lot in 2023.

      TOP 60 WIDE RECEIVERS

      1. Justin Jefferson, MIN

      2. Ja'Marr Chase, CIN

      3. Tyreek Hill, MIA

      4. Cooper Kupp, LAR

      5. CeeDee Lamb, DAL

      6. Stefon Diggs, BUF

      7. A.J. Brown, PHI

      8. Jaylen Waddle, MIA

      9. Amon-Ra St. Brown, DET

      10. Garrett Wilson, NYJ

      11. Davante Adams, LV

      12. Chris Olave, NO

      13. Amari Cooper, CLE

      14. Tee Higgins, CIN

      15. DeVonta Smith, PHI

      16. DK Metcalf, SEA

      17. Keenan Allen, LAC

      18. Terry McLaurin, WAS

      19. Brandon Aiyuk, SF

      20. DeAndre Hopkins, TEN

      21. Tyler Lockett, SEA

      22. Calvin Ridley, JAX

      23. Chris Godwin, TB

      24. Deebo Samuel, SF

      25. Jerry Jeudy, DEN

      26. Christian Kirk, JAX

      27. Mike Evans, TB

      28. DJ Moore, CHI

      29. Christian Watson, GB

      30. Drake London, ATL

      31. Diontae Johnson, PIT

      32. Michael Pittman Jr., IND

      33. Mike Williams, LAC

      34. Brandin Cooks, DAL

      35. Jahan Dotson, WAS

      36. Courtland Sutton, DEN

      37. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, SEA

      38. George Pickens, PIT

      39. Marquise Brown, AZ

      40. Jordan Addison, MIN

      41. Gabe Davis, BUF

      42. JuJu Smith-Schuster, NE

      43. Odell Beckham Jr., BAL

      44. Jakobi Meyers, LV

      45. Nico Collins, HOU

      46. Rashod Bateman, BAL

      47. Kadarius Toney, KC

      48. Michael Thomas, NO

      49. Tyler Boyd, CIN

      50. DJ Chark, CAR

      51. Quentin Johnston, LAC

      52. Treylon Burks, TEN

      53. Zay Flowers, BAL

      54. Skyy Moore, KC

      55. Donovan Peoples-Jones, CLE

      56. Curtis Samuel, WAS

      57. Isaiah Hodgins, NYG

      58. Marquez Valdes-Scantling, KC

      59. Elijah Moore, CLE

      60. Adam Thielen, CAR

    Tight Ends

    4 of 6

      Travis Kelce
      Travis KelceScott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

      There are two kinds of fantasy teams where the tight end position is concerned: teams that have Travis Kelce, and teams that do not have Travis Kelce.

      Kelce may be 33, but he showed no signs of slowing down in 2022. Despite playing his lowest snap percentage (80 percent) since 2014, he set new career highs in targets (152), catches (110) and touchdown receptions (12). Kelce's 1,338 receiving yards trailed only the 1,416 yards he posted in 2020. He also posted a whopping 316.3 PPR points.

      Kelce outscored the No. 2 fantasy tight end (T.J. Hockenson of the Minnesota Vikings) by over 100 PPR points in 2022. He outscored the No. 5 tight end (Evan Engram of the Jacksonville Jaguars) by over 140 PPR points. And he outscored the No. 10 tight end (David Njoku of the Cleveland Browns) by over 170 PPR points.

      Kelce is absolutely worth a pick anywhere in Round 1—including first overall.

      UNDERVALUED TIGHT ENDS

      Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles (ADP: TE7)

      Goedert missed five games last year, but his 55/702/3 stat line slotted him fifth among tight ends in fantasy points per game. Goedert is the No. 3 option in the Eagles passing attack behind A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, but given how potent the Eagles offense is, that isn't such a bad thing. Of the Tier 2 tight ends, Goedert is likely the best value for fantasy drafters.

      Juwan Johnson, New Orleans Saints (ADP: TE18)

      Johnson was arguably the biggest surprise among fantasy tight ends last year, scoring seven touchdowns and finishing as a top-15 fantasy option at his position. The change at quarterback in New Orleans adds some risk to trusting Johnson as a weekly starter, but Derek Carr has shown some propensity for targeting his tight ends, particularly in the red zone. If you fade tight ends until late, Johnson's worth targeting as a platoon option.

      OVERVALUED TIGHT ENDS

      Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons (ADP: TE6)

      I almost feel bad for piling on Pitts again, because his dilemma is not of his own making. But last year, Pitts was 25th in targets among tight ends. He was tied for 35th in receptions at his position. He ranked 30th in yardage among tight ends. And he was 33rd in PPR points. No team in the NFL ran the ball more than the Falcons last year, they used their first pick in 2023 on a running back, and their quarterback is unproven. Other than that, everything's fine.

      Dalton Kincaid, Buffalo Bills (ADP: TE13)

      Kincaid is a talented, young tight end. If he wasn't, the Bills wouldn't have used a first-round pick on him in 2023. But at best, Kincaid would be the third option in the Buffalo passing attack. The Bills still have a capable veteran tight end on their roster in Dawson Knox. And it's rare for first-year tight ends like Kincaid to make a substantial fantasy dent.

      SLEEPER TIGHT END

      Irv Smith Jr., Cincinnati Bengals (ADP: TE25)

      Targets could be hard to come by for Smith behind Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd and Joe Mixon. But Hayden Hurst flashed at times last year in Cincinnati because all of that pass-catching talent makes defending the tight end position all but impossible for opponents. Smith showed potential in Minnesota, and if the looks are there in 2023, the fantasy points could be as well.

      TOP 30 TIGHT ENDS

      1. Travis Kelce, KC

      2. Mark Andrews, BAL

      3. T.J. Hockenson, MIN

      4. Dallas Goedert, PHI

      5. Darren Waller, NYG

      6. Kyle Pitts, ATL

      7. George Kittle, SF

      8. Evan Engram, JAX

      9. Pat Freiermuth, PIT

      10. Dalton Schultz, HOU

      11. Cole Kmet, CHI

      12. David Njoku, CLE

      13. Juwan Johnson, NO

      14. Chigoziem Okonkwo, TEN

      15. Tyler Higbee, LAR

      16. Irv Smith Jr., CIN

      17. Gerald Everett, LAC

      18. Greg Dulcich, DEN

      19. Mike Gesicki, NE

      20. Dalton Kincaid, BUF

      21. Taysom Hill, NO

      22. Noah Fant, SEA

      23. Trey McBride, AZ

      24. Tyler Conklin, NYJ

      25. Zach Ertz, AZ

      26. Dawson Knox, BUF

      27. Jake Ferguson, DAL

      28. Hunter Henry, NE

      29. Sam LaPorta, DET

      30. Michael Mayer, LV

    Kickers and Defenses

    5 of 6

      Harrison Butker
      Harrison ButkerFocus on Sport/Getty Images

      When we reach this point in the first big board of the season, the same message gets sent every year.

      Spending substantial draft capital on a high-end kicker or team defense is a waste of said draft capital. Period. End of story.

      Yes, investing in a high-end defense like the San Francisco 49ers means not having to worry about matchups each week. Good matchup or bad, you just plug them in and fire away. But if you target a defense late in the draft with a favorable Week 1 matchup and then flip them for another defense off the waiver wire when those matchups dry up, you can get elite production for a fraction of the price.

      Streaming defenses is the only way to fly.

      There is also no good reason to draft a kicker before the last round of a draft. The first kicker drafted rarely finishes in that slot, and even if he does, the difference between the No. 1 kicker and the No. 12 kicker is usually only a few fantasy points per game.

      That edge just isn't worth it.

      UNDERVALUED KICKERS AND DEFENSES

      Brandon McManus, Jacksonville Jaguars (ADP: K13)

      When looking for a starting kicker, fantasy managers should look for several things. A reasonably accurate kicker who can hit the long ones and plays for a team that's good offensively but not so good that all he will be doing is kicking extra points. Now that he's in Jacksonville, McManus checks those boxes, and he's available in the last round of drafts.

      Baltimore Ravens Defense (ADP: DST8)

      The Ravens weren't a great defensive team last year, but they finished ninth in the NFL in total defense and 10th in fantasy points. But this recommendation has as much to do with Baltimore's Week 1 opponent as the Ravens themselves. They host a Houston Texans team that was 31st in the league in total offense and 30th in scoring offense in 2022.

      OVERVALUED KICKERS AND DEFENSES

      Harrison Butker, Kansas City Chiefs (ADP: K4)

      Fantasy managers draft Butker assuming that the kicker for the Chiefs must be a fantasy goldmine. And granted, he missed four games last year. But Butker was 28th in the league last year in field-goal attempts, and his success rate was a mediocre 75 percent. The year before, he was 21st in field-goal attempts and 15th in fantasy points. The Chiefs don't settle for field goals. They score touchdowns.

      Philadelphia Eagles Defense (ADP: DST3)

      From an NFL perspective, the Eagles will probably boast a strong defense again in 2023. But in terms of opponent winning percentage, the Eagles have the most difficult schedule in the league this season. The team also tallied a whopping 70 sacks and 27 takeaways last year, which they're unlikely to replicate. Don't overpay for last year's stats.

      SLEEPER DEFENSE

      Carolina Panthers Defense (ADP: DST28)

      The Panthers finished 22nd in total defense, 19th in scoring defense and 21st in fantasy points last season. But Carolina has a new defensive coordinator in the highly respected Ejiro Evero, added several new faces on that side of the ball this offseason and open the season against an Atlanta Falcons team that fielded a bottom-10 offense in 2022.

      TOP 25 KICKERS

      1. Justin Tucker, BAL

      2. Evan McPherson, CIN

      3. Tyler Bass, BUF

      4. Jake Elliott, PHI

      5. Jason Myers, SEA

      6. Greg Zuerlein, NYJ

      7. Brandon McManus, JAX

      8. Daniel Carlson, LV

      9. Harrison Butker, KC

      10. Jason Sanders, MIA

      11. Riley Patterson, DET

      12. Cameron Dicker, LAC

      13. Graham Gano, NYG

      14. Younghoe Koo, ATL

      15. Jake Moody, SF

      16. Wil Lutz, NO

      17. Greg Joseph, MIN

      18. Matt Gay, IND

      19. Brandon Aubrey, DAL

      20. Chris Boswell, PIT

      21. Cade York, CLE

      22. Joey Slye, WAS

      23. Cairo Santos, CHI

      24. Chase McLaughlin, TB

      25. Eddy Piniero, CAR

      TOP 25 TEAM DEFENSES

      1. San Francisco 49ers

      2. Philadelphia Eagles

      3. Buffalo Bills

      4. Dallas Cowboys

      5. Baltimore Ravens

      6. Pittsburgh Steelers

      7. New England Patriots

      8. New York Jets

      9. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

      10. New Orleans Saints

      11. Miami Dolphins

      12. Kansas City Chiefs

      13. Denver Broncos

      14. Los Angeles Chargers

      15. Cleveland Browns

      16. Cincinnati Bengals

      17. New York Giants

      18. Carolina Panthers

      19. Washington Commanders

      20. Green Bay Packers

      21. Los Angeles Rams

      22. Indianapolis Colts

      23. Jacksonville Jaguars

      24. Seattle Seahawks

      25. Detroit Lions

    Top 100 Players Overall

    6 of 6

      Justin Jefferson
      Justin JeffersonMichael Reaves/Getty Images

      Before we get to the top 100 players in PPR leagues for 2023, a few quick notes about this list and the big board as a whole.

      First, the top 100 is not a "draft by numbers" guide to the first eight-plus rounds. Don't just take the highest-ranked player available. There are any number of factors that need to be considered, from draft flow to personal philosophy to roster construction to your own preferences regarding players. It's just meant to give an idea of how each position stacks up against each other.

      These rankings also aren't infallible gospel. Fantasy mangers should consult more than one set of rankings. Look at where analysts agree, where they differ, and then make rankings of your own.

      The only person who has to live with the consequences of your draft is you. If you think I'm dead wrong about Eagles running back D'Andre Swift and think he's going to have a great season, then draft him. If you think Niners wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk was a one-hit wonder, fade him.

      Don't get me wrong. I hope that all readers benefit from my analysis and have a good draft. But I'm not the one making the picks for you on draft day.

      It's your draft. Your team. Make it yours.

      It's a lot easier to live with what happens (for better or worse) that way.

      TOP 100 PLAYERS OVERALL

      1. Justin Jefferson, WR, MIN

      2. Christian McCaffrey, RB, SF

      3. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, CIN

      4. Austin Ekeler, RB, LAC

      5. Nick Chubb, RB, CLE

      6. Cooper Kupp, WR, LAR

      7. Travis Kelce, TE, KC

      8. Saquon Barkley, RB, NYG

      9. Tyreek Hill, WR, MIA

      10. CeeDee Lamb, WR, DAL

      11. Jonathan Taylor, RB, IND

      12. Stefon Diggs, WR, BUF

      13. Bijan Robinson, RB, ATL

      14. A.J. Brown, WR, PHI

      15. Tony Pollard, RB, DAL

      16. Jaylen Waddle, WR, MIA

      17. Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, DET

      18. Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, NE

      19. Garrett Wilson, WR, NYJ

      20. Najee Harris, RB, PIT

      21. Derrick Henry, RB, TEN

      22. Davante Adams, WR, LV

      23. Josh Jacobs, RB, LV

      24. Chris Olave, WR, NO

      25. Patrick Mahomes, QB, KC

      26. Amari Cooper, WR, CLE

      27. Mark Andrews, TE, BAL

      28. Joe Mixon, RB, CIN

      29. Tee Higgins, WR, CIN

      30. DeVonta Smith, WR, PHI

      31. Jalen Hurts, QB, PHI

      32. Aaron Jones, RB, GB

      33. DK Metcalf, WR, SEA

      34. Keenan Allen, WR, LAC

      35. Kenneth Walker III, RB, SEA

      36. Travis Etienne Jr., RB, JAX

      37. Terry McLaurin, WR, WAS

      38. Josh Allen, QB, BUF

      39. T.J. Hockenson, TE, MIN

      40. Miles Sanders, RB, CAR

      41. Brandon Aiyuk, WR, SF

      42. Alvin Kamara, RB, NO

      43. Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, DET

      44. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, TEN

      45. Breece Hall, RB, NYJ

      46. Tyler Lockett, WR, SEA

      47. Lamar Jackson, QB, BAL

      48. Calvin Ridley, WR, JAX

      49. J.K. Dobbins, RB, BAL

      50. James Conner, RB, AZ

      51. Chris Godwin, WR, TB

      52. Cam Akers, RB, LAR

      53. Justin Herbert, QB, LAC

      54. Deebo Samuel, WR, SF

      55. Jerry Jeudy, WR, DEN

      56. Dallas Goedert, TE, PHI

      57. Christian Kirk, WR, JAX

      58. Alexander Mattison, RB, MIN

      59. Rachaad White, RB, TB

      60. Mike Evans, WR, TB

      61. Javonte Williams, RB, DEN

      62. DJ Moore, WR, CHI

      63. Darren Waller, TE, NYG

      64. Christian Watson, WR, GB

      65. Justin Fields, QB, CHI

      66. AJ Dillon, RB, GB

      67. Drake London, WR, ATL

      68. James Cook, RB, BUF

      69. Kyle Pitts, TE, ATL

      70. Rashaad Penny, RB, PHI

      71. Diontae Johnson, WR, PIT

      72. Joe Burrow, QB, CIN

      73. Dameon Pierce, RB, HOU

      74. George Kittle, TE, SF

      75. Michael Pittman Jr., WR, IND

      76. Mike Williams, WR, LAC

      77. Brandin Cooks, WR, DAL

      78. Isiah Pacheco, RB, KC

      79. Jahan Dotson, WR, WAS

      80. Evan Engram, TE, JAX

      81. Dalvin Cook, RB, FA

      82. Trevor Lawrence, QB. JAX

      83. Khalil Herbert, RB, CHI

      84. Courtland Sutton, WR, DEN

      85. D'Andre Swift, RB, PHI

      86. Raheem Mostert, RB, MIA

      87. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, SEA

      88. George Pickens, WR, PIT

      89. Brian Robinson Jr., RB, WAS

      90. Marquise Brown, WR, AZ

      91. Dak Prescott, QB, DAL

      92. David Montgomery, RB, DET

      93. Jerick McKinnon, RB, KC

      94. Pat Freiermuth, TE, PIT

      95. Jordan Addison, WR, MIN

      96. Devin Singletary, RB, HOU

      97. Gabe Davis, WR, BUF

      98. De'Von Achane, RB, MIA

      99. JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, NE

      100. Deshaun Watson, QB, CLE

      Gary Davenport is a two-time Fantasy Sports Writers Association Football Writer of the Year. Follow him on Twitter at @IDPSharks.

    X