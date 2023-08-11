Fantasy Football 2023 Big Board: Top 100 Players and Position-by-Position Rankings

4 of 6

Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

There are two kinds of fantasy teams where the tight end position is concerned: teams that have Travis Kelce, and teams that do not have Travis Kelce.

Kelce may be 33, but he showed no signs of slowing down in 2022. Despite playing his lowest snap percentage (80 percent) since 2014, he set new career highs in targets (152), catches (110) and touchdown receptions (12). Kelce's 1,338 receiving yards trailed only the 1,416 yards he posted in 2020. He also posted a whopping 316.3 PPR points.

Kelce outscored the No. 2 fantasy tight end (T.J. Hockenson of the Minnesota Vikings) by over 100 PPR points in 2022. He outscored the No. 5 tight end (Evan Engram of the Jacksonville Jaguars) by over 140 PPR points. And he outscored the No. 10 tight end (David Njoku of the Cleveland Browns) by over 170 PPR points.

Kelce is absolutely worth a pick anywhere in Round 1—including first overall.

UNDERVALUED TIGHT ENDS

Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles (ADP: TE7)

Goedert missed five games last year, but his 55/702/3 stat line slotted him fifth among tight ends in fantasy points per game. Goedert is the No. 3 option in the Eagles passing attack behind A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, but given how potent the Eagles offense is, that isn't such a bad thing. Of the Tier 2 tight ends, Goedert is likely the best value for fantasy drafters.

Juwan Johnson, New Orleans Saints (ADP: TE18)

Johnson was arguably the biggest surprise among fantasy tight ends last year, scoring seven touchdowns and finishing as a top-15 fantasy option at his position. The change at quarterback in New Orleans adds some risk to trusting Johnson as a weekly starter, but Derek Carr has shown some propensity for targeting his tight ends, particularly in the red zone. If you fade tight ends until late, Johnson's worth targeting as a platoon option.



OVERVALUED TIGHT ENDS

Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons (ADP: TE6)

I almost feel bad for piling on Pitts again, because his dilemma is not of his own making. But last year, Pitts was 25th in targets among tight ends. He was tied for 35th in receptions at his position. He ranked 30th in yardage among tight ends. And he was 33rd in PPR points. No team in the NFL ran the ball more than the Falcons last year, they used their first pick in 2023 on a running back, and their quarterback is unproven. Other than that, everything's fine.

Dalton Kincaid, Buffalo Bills (ADP: TE13)

Kincaid is a talented, young tight end. If he wasn't, the Bills wouldn't have used a first-round pick on him in 2023. But at best, Kincaid would be the third option in the Buffalo passing attack. The Bills still have a capable veteran tight end on their roster in Dawson Knox. And it's rare for first-year tight ends like Kincaid to make a substantial fantasy dent.

SLEEPER TIGHT END

Irv Smith Jr., Cincinnati Bengals (ADP: TE25)

Targets could be hard to come by for Smith behind Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd and Joe Mixon. But Hayden Hurst flashed at times last year in Cincinnati because all of that pass-catching talent makes defending the tight end position all but impossible for opponents. Smith showed potential in Minnesota, and if the looks are there in 2023, the fantasy points could be as well.

TOP 30 TIGHT ENDS

1. Travis Kelce, KC

2. Mark Andrews, BAL

3. T.J. Hockenson, MIN

4. Dallas Goedert, PHI

5. Darren Waller, NYG

6. Kyle Pitts, ATL

7. George Kittle, SF

8. Evan Engram, JAX

9. Pat Freiermuth, PIT

10. Dalton Schultz, HOU

11. Cole Kmet, CHI

12. David Njoku, CLE

13. Juwan Johnson, NO

14. Chigoziem Okonkwo, TEN

15. Tyler Higbee, LAR

16. Irv Smith Jr., CIN

17. Gerald Everett, LAC

18. Greg Dulcich, DEN

19. Mike Gesicki, NE

20. Dalton Kincaid, BUF

21. Taysom Hill, NO

22. Noah Fant, SEA

23. Trey McBride, AZ

24. Tyler Conklin, NYJ

25. Zach Ertz, AZ

26. Dawson Knox, BUF

27. Jake Ferguson, DAL

28. Hunter Henry, NE

29. Sam LaPorta, DET

30. Michael Mayer, LV