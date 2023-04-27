Jets' Aaron Rodgers on His NFL Future: 'As Long as It's Fun, I'm Gonna Keep Playing'

Elsa/Getty Images

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers told former NFL star wide receiver Brandon Marshall for I AM ATHLETE that he plans to keep playing as long as the game remains fun (8:35 mark).

"When it starts to feel like a job and not a fun game, then it's probably time to walk away," Rodgers said in part.

"But right now it's still fun. It's still something that gets me up in the morning. It gets me excited about putting the time in, it gets me excited about the next chapter, this journey that we're going to go on. So as long as it's fun, I'm gonna keep playing."

The Jets introduced Rodgers, a four-time NFL MVP who played his first 18 seasons with the Green Bay Packers before being traded to Gang Green, to the public Wednesday.

The 39-year-old told reporters in a scrum after the press conference that he wasn't planning on being "one-and-done" in New York.

"This isn't a one-and-done in my mind," Rodgers said, per Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic. "This is a commitment."

Rodgers is set up for success and some good times in New York.

He's reuniting with old friend Nathaniel Hackett, the Packers' offensive coordinator when he won NFL MVP awards in 2020 and 2021.

The Jets have a defense that finished fourth in fewest points allowed led by All-Pros Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams.

There's offensive talent to work with (e.g., wideout Garrett Wilson, ex-Packer Allen Lazard and running back Breece Hall).

Regardless of how this turns out, the Jets will be must-see television with Rodgers leading the way. However, there's reason for optimism and a championship window in New York as the Jets look for their first playoff berth since 2010 and first Super Bowl since January 1969.