Shanahan: 'Took About 3 Games' for Brock Purdy to Prove He's 49ers' Best QB Option

Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images

It did not take long for San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan to realize that he had something special with quarterback Brock Purdy.

Shanahan told Albert Breer of SI.com that it "took about three games last season" for him to see that Purdy was the guy. He then said that Sam Darnold and Trey Lance are great insurance to have, but he is confident that Purdy is the best fit for the job.

"He's been [the starter] since last year ended," Shanahan said, per Breer. "He was always clearly our starter, but there were so many questions about his injury, how he'd come back from it, that we didn't even know if he'd be ready for this year, so we had to prepare for everything else."

He elaborated by saying he likes what he has seen from Darnold and Lance and feels confident in them, but they will have a difficult time trying to dethrone Purdy in practice.

"....Those guys have been competing their butts off, and I feel great playing with those guys, Shanahan said, per Breer. "But like I told them, like I've said to media, like I said to everyone since Day 1, based on what Brock did on tape last year, it's hard to beat that out in practice."

Lance was supposed to be the team's starter for the 2022 season but suffered a season-ending ankle injury in September. Veteran Jimmy Garoppolo manned the helm for much of the season, but foot injury paved the way for Purdy, and he did not waste the opportunity.

Purdy went 5-0 to end the regular season, tossing 13 touchdowns to just four interceptions and eventually led the 49ers to the NFC Championship. He would suffer an elbow injury in that game, which the 49ers lost 31-7 to the Philadelphia Eagles, but he has been fully cleared and will be the team's starter for Week One.