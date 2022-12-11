NFLN: 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo Faces 3-Month Recovery Time to Return from Foot Injury

AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is reportedly facing a three-month recovery period from his foot injury.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Garoppolo will have to stay off the foot for at least six weeks.

"That would mean Garoppolo would be fully cleared with no restrictions just prior to the start of free agency. Unlike this past offseason, when shoulder rehab affected his free-agent choices, there would be no issues this time," Rapoport added.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said on Dec. 9 that Garoppolo would not need surgery after suffering a broken left foot in Week 13 against the Miami Dolphins. Shanahan acknowledged that the 31-year-old faced a lengthy recovery, but he said there was "a way outside chance" that he could return at some point in the postseason.

Prior to his injury, Garoppolo helped propel San Francisco to first place in the NFC West. He started the year as the backup to second-year quarterback Trey Lance before the 22-year-old suffered a broken ankle in Week 2 against the Seattle Seahawks. Garoppolo came off the bench and led the 49ers to a 27-7 victory. Overall, San Francisco went 7-3 with Garopplo as the starter.

In his 11 appearances during the regular season, Garoppolo threw for 2,437 yards, 16 touchdowns and four interceptions while completing 67.2 percent of his passes. He was a steady presence on a San Francisco team that boasts one of the best defenses in the league as well as a strong rushing attack.

In Garoppolo's absence, rookie Brock Purdy stepped in and threw for 210 yards, two touchdowns and an interception when he replaced Garoppolo in Week 13 against Miami. Purdy will make his first NFL start Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.