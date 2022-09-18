49ers' Trey Lance to Have Surgery on Broken Ankle Injury; Out for Season

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance will undergo surgery and miss the remainder of the season after suffering a broken injury during Sunday's 27-7 win over the Seattle Seahawks, coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported the news that Lance would miss the rest of the season.

Lance took over as the team's starting quarterback to open the 2022 season, but he was just 13-of-28 for 164 yards, zero touchdowns and one interception in a Week 1 loss to the Chicago Bears.

He suffered a left knee sprain during his first career start last year, a Week 5 road loss to the Arizona Cardinals. The second-year signal-caller played sporadically for the Niners while serving as the backup to Jimmy Garoppolo.

In all, the third overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft recorded 603 passing yards, 168 rushing yards and six total touchdowns across six games in his debut campaign.

Garoppolo will continue to lead the 49ers for the remainder of the season.