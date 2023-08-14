Deion Sanders Doesn't Care If Colorado Players Like Each Other: 'I Want to Win'

Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

It is pretty clear what Deion Sanders' top goal is for his first season as the head football coach of Colorado.

"I don't care about culture. I don't care. I don't even care if they like each other, I want to win," he said, per David Ubben of The Athletic.

"I have been on some teams where the quarterback didn't like the receiver, but they darn sure made harmony when the ball was snapped. And we're not like that, trust me, these kids are very fond of one another. You should see the cafeteria. It's not just a White table, Black table, Hispanic or Asian table, all these kids eat together, and they have a good time."

Colorado will be one of the most fascinating teams of the entire 2023 football season and not just because it has a former NFL star who is a Hall of Famer as its coach.

Sanders drastically altered the roster through the use of the transfer portal this offseason. Changes were surely needed considering the team went 1-11 in 2022, but the approach drew criticism from other coaches and put the Buffaloes further under the spotlight.

Winning like Sanders wants would be quite the change for Colorado considering it has just one season with more than five victories since the 2007 campaign. But if the coach accomplishes his goal, it could lead to better recruiting, more wins and a program overhaul in the coming years.

And it would be just in time for a return to the Big 12.