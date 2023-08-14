Woj: 76ers Don't Want James Harden's Situation 'to Domino' into Joel Embiid's Future

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Following James Harden's comments regarding general manager Daryl Morey, the Philadelphia 76ers are trying to make sure a similar situation doesn't happen with star center Joel Embiid.

Harden called Morey a liar and said that he would never suit up for a team that employs Morey again, which lives up to his July decree that he would make things uncomfortable if he was not traded out of Philadelphia.

As his comments surfaced, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN said on SportsCenter that the 76ers need to be on damage control in relation to Embiid.

"This is certainly a situation for Philadelphia that they don't want to domino into Joel Embiid's future," Wojnarowski said.

Embiid has shown nothing but loyalty to the Sixers this offseason, with ESPN's Ramona Shelburne reporting that he was ready to "give everything" to the team this upcoming season. Still, given his relationship with Harden, separating Embiid from this disastrous situation will be crucial for the team to take a step in the right direction.

Embiid averaged 33.1 points, 10.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists in 66 games for the 76ers in 2022-23, winning his first MVP award in the process. He also helped lead the team to the Eastern Conference semifinals, where they fell to the Boston Celtics in seven games.

Embiid's two best seasons in the NBA have come with Harden by his side, and the franchise has invested heavily in the star. Embiid is signed through 2026, with a player option for 2026-27, but the team needs him to be happy and fulfilled if they want to finally make it past the second round for the first time since 2001.