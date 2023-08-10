NBA Rumors: Joel Embiid to 'Give Everything' to Help 76ers amid Harden Trade Buzz

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

Joel Embiid is ready to go all-in for the 2023-24 season.

In an appearance on NBA Today, ESPN's Ramona Shelburne spoke about the 2022-23 MVP's attitude going into the upcoming season with the Philadelphia 76ers, and how he is playing a leadership role with his teammates.

"His mentality is that he is going to give everything he has to the Sixers this year," Shelburne said. "That includes putting his arm around James Harden, that includes trying to lift Tyrese Maxey up, that includes inviting all of those guys to his wedding."

Shelburne elaborated by mentioning Embiid's role with the front office and his relationship with 76ers president Daryl Morey, and how the team needs to utilize its future salary-cap space to put the best team around Embiid on the court.

"Joel Embiid is very involved in those discussions going forward with the 76ers," Shelburne said. "I think when we talk about this year, it doesn't necessarily mean at the end of this year, he asks out. It means this year is very important because they've gotta get a squad together for the long haul if they want to keep Joel Embiid happy and in the fold."

This all comes as the future for Harden in Philadelphia continues to look bleak. The guard picked up his $35.6 million player option for 2023-24, but it was with the intention of being traded elsewhere. His relationship with Morey is reportedly "fractured," according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, but Embiid has been vocal about trying to convince him to return to the team.

The chemistry on the court between Harden and Embiid has been very beneficial to both players. Embiid put together his first two seasons of averaging more than 30 points with Harden in the fold, while Harden led the league in assists per game.

The 76ers were able to translate this positive play into a first-round sweep over the Brooklyn Nets, but were unable to advance out of the second round after falling to the Boston Celtics in seven games. The second round has become a plateau for Embiid and the Sixers in his career, as he has not made it past that point in his six playoff appearances and the team hasn't advanced past the round since 2001.

If Harden is to move on, the Sixers will need to fill that gap immediately to stay relevant in the Eastern Conference. The organization is set to have significant cap space following the 23-24 season, and utilizing it to build around Embiid will be absolutely crucial.