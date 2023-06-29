Woj: James Harden Picks Up $35.6M Contract Option, 76ers Expected to Trade Star

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

James Harden is exercising his $35.6 million contract option with the Philadelphia 76ers, which will allow the two sides to work to find a trade, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Philadelphia made it clear that it "did not see a long-term future" with Harden.

Wojnarowski reported the Los Angeles Clippers and New York Knicks are expected to pursue Harden.

Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports added the 76ers and Clippers have "been in contact this week":

Harden spent the last year-and-a-half in Philadelphia after forcing a trade from the Brooklyn Nets midway through the 2021-22 season. He averaged 21.0 points, a league-high 10.7 assists and 6.1 rebounds per game while taking a backseat as a scorer to serve as the Sixers' primary ball distributor.

"I told myself this year, that it's just, I'm all big on sacrifice," Harden told reporters in May. "Whether it's the money or my role, just letting everything go and just sacrificing—and then seeing what it gives me."

He added: "Throughout the entire year, people expect me to be the scoring James Harden and the James Harden that goes out there and gets 40, 50 points. And then people talk: 'Oh, you can't win like that.' And then I'll go out there and get 20 points and 11 assists. And it's like, 'Well, he's not the old James Harden no more.'"

Harden's altered role did not result in playoff success, with the Sixers being eliminated in the second round for the fifth time in the last six seasons. Harden did not exactly help his own cause, shooting 7-of-27 from the floor in two dreadful performances in Games 6 and 7 against the Boston Celtics.

The unfortunate end to the Sixers' season stoked persisting rumors Harden could leave in free agency, with a Houston reunion being mentioned as his likeliest destination. Harden played for the Rockets from 2012 to 2021, winning the 2017-18 NBA MVP and building a Hall of Fame resume as one of the greatest guards of this generation. His push to leave Houston came from a desire to compete for championships, something he was unable to do in stops in Brooklyn and Philadelphia.

Harden will hope his luck changes with a change of scenery.