Biggest Takeaways from the College Football's 2023 AP Preseason Poll

0 of 5

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

In case you needed yet another reminder of how close we are to the 2023 college football season, the Associated Press has released its much-anticipated initial Top 25 on Monday.

Unsurprisingly, two-time reigning national champion Georgia stands atop the ranking. Close behind the Dawgs are Michigan and Ohio State of the Big Ten and Alabama and LSU of the SEC.

Now, any reaction to the AP Top 25 is important to qualify.

The most crucial takeaway is that the poll has a limited impact on the season. Not only is the order destined to change, but the decisive ranking is in the hands of the College Football Playoff selection committee.

This Top 25 does shape the perception of the strongest teams in the country entering the year. But as TCU showed in 2022, this ranking does not define where you finish.