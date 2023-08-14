Report: Jonathan Taylor Returns to Colts Camp amid Injury, Trade and Contract Rumors

Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Jonathan Taylor is back on the Indianapolis Colts sideline.

Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reported that the disgruntled running back was back at practice for the Colts, although he still did not participate as he continues to recover from ankle surgery that he had in January.

Head Coach Shane Steichen stated Sunday that he expected Taylor would be back with the team this week, but was unsure on the day. Of note, Stephen Holder of ESPN.com reported that Taylor will not return to the gridiron until he is 100 percent healthy.

Taylor's relationship with the Colts has significantly deteriorated this offseason. He requested a trade in July and notably seeks a long-term deal. He is currently entering the last season of his rookie deal where he is set to make $4.3 million.

When healthy, Taylor is among the elite tailbacks in the league. He had 861 yards and four touchdowns in 11 games in 2022, but his ankle definitely held him back from further production. He led the NFL in 2021 with 1,811 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns and was the runner-up for the AP Offensive Player of the Year award that season.

The Colts have made moves, like signing veteran running Kenyan Drake, to shore up depth at the position, but having a healthy and happy Taylor back would be crucial for the team to improve in 2023. The Colts went 4-12-1 in 2022 and finished in third place in the AFC South.