Texas' Arch Manning Could 'Unseat' Quinn Ewers, Opposing Big 12 Coach Says

Set Number: X164345 TK1

Expectations are high for Texas heading into the 2023 season in part because of incumbent quarterback Quinn Ewers, but at least one Big 12 defensive coordinator thinks the Longhorns might head in another direction.

"Damn man, it's really hard to not be successful when you've got all those weapons around you," a Big 12 defensive coordinator said of Ewers, per Adam Rittenberg of ESPN. "Last year, they were really solid at running back, so you don't put a lot of pressure on your quarterback. They're going to be finding their way a little bit. I know he's going to get a lot of hype and all that, but I don't think he's as good [as other Big 12 QBs].

"I would watch for the other kid [Arch Manning] to unseat him at some point."

Ewers has already had quite the collegiate career.

He went to Ohio State as the No. 1 overall recruit in his class, per 247Sports' composite rankings, but ended up transferring to Texas before making a difference for the Buckeyes. Last season was his first as the starter, and he was solid but unspectacular while completing 58.1 percent of his passes for 2,177 yards, 15 touchdowns and six interceptions.

There is more optimism, though, now that he has a year of experience. If there wasn't, Texas wouldn't have been picked to win the Big 12 in the media's preseason poll.

"You can see the talent, and I hear that he's changed," another Big 12 defensive coordinator said. "I don't think he's where those other three [Jalon Daniels, Will Howard, Dillon Gabriel] are yet. Could he be? Yes. He's got talent and he's got a hose, but you'd have to project that one."

Yet that inconsistency amid expectations could lead to calls for Arch Manning.

After all, the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning has the name recognition to go with his status as a 5-star prospect and the No. 1 recruit in the class of 2023, per 247Sports' composite rankings. Fans might start to clamor for him if Ewers struggles at all like he did when he threw two total touchdowns in his final four games last season.

At least one Big 12 defensive coordinator wouldn't be surprised.