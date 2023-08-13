Preseason College Football Rankings 2023: Release Time for Top 25 Standings

0 of 3

Chris Williams/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The AP will release its preseason top 25 rankings on Monday, August 14 at noon, giving college football fans a look at the teams it thinks will realistically compete for a national championship come January.

The usual suspects are expected to be at or near the top, but there are real questions about some of the squads for the first time in quite a while.

To who will powerhouses Ohio State and Alabama turn to guide the offense as starting quarterback? Can Michigan finally get over the hump and compete for the championship? What will Georgia look like on the heels of a second national title?

Can any fresh teams and new faces penetrate the old guard at the top of the rankings?

Ahead of Monday's release date, here are three teams you can expect to find near the top and, more importantly, why.