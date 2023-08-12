Dakorien Moore, 5-Star WR in Class of 2025, Commits to LSU

Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The LSU Tigers have made a major splash for their 2025 recruiting class.

Dakorien Moore, a 5-Star wide receiver in the Class of 2025, announced his commitment to the Tigers Saturday.

"Ever since they started recruiting me, they never let up," Moore said, per Mike Roach of 247 Sports. "Even when they were recruiting the upperclassmen, they never let up. They were showing me the same love and probably more than they were showing other kids that they were recruiting. When I went down there they were showing me a lot of love like I was family. They showed me everything, and when I saw what they have, I knew where it was I needed to be."

Moore becomes the fourth commitment in LSU's Class of 2025 and is the highest-rated recruit in the class.

Moore stands at 5'11" and weighs in at 175 pounds. He is evaluated as the fifth overall player, the second overall wide receiver and the top recruit in the state of Texas by 247 Sports.

He is a rising junior at Duncanville High School and made 44 catches for 764 yards and six touchdowns during his sophomore season. He has 34 scholarship offers, including schools like Alabama, Arizona and Arkansas.

He said his decision to commit to LSU also comes down to the program's proven ability to develop receivers that move on to the professional level, including Ja'Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson.

"Coach Hankton coached some good receivers," Moore said, per Roach. "He definitely put some guys in the league. Just receiver-wise, LSU produced some of the best receivers that have been in the league. There are some legends there that I know of. They are definitely my favorite receivers. Me having the same play style as them, I think I'll definitely fit in and demolish a lot of DBs at LSU."

LSU's class of 2025 currently ranks as No. 5 in the nation behind Georgia, Alabama, Oregon and Oklahoma.