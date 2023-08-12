Michigan WR Roman Wilson Discusses Effects of Maui Wildfires on Hometown

AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

At least 67 people have died as of Friday evening as a result of the active Hawaii wildfires. Maui County Police Chief John Pelletier has estimated that approximately 1,000 people are still missing. FEMA has sent search-and-rescue teams to Hawaii to look for survivors, and Hawaii Gov. Josh Green said thousands of people have been displaced and need housing.

The tragic devastation of the ongoing event has affected many people and hit close to home for some who are currently stateside, including Michigan wide receiver Roman Wilson, who spoke publicly about its horrific effects on friends and neighbors.

"People I grew up with, their homes are gone," Wilson said, per Tony Garcia of the Detroit Free Press.

"People are asking me like, 'What can I do to help? Like, what do they need?' They need everything. Your car's gone, your house is gone, all your belongings, everything they owned, it's gone. A place that I grew up, I can't go back and visit. Like, it's just gone. There's nothing there."

As Garcia noted, Wilson was born in Kihei, Hawaii on the island of Maui. His hometown is under 25 miles from village of Lahaina, where the worst of the devastation has taken place.

"Just coming out of practice, checking my phone and people are texting me like, 'Are you OK? Is your family OK?' " Wilson said. "And I'm just like, I can't — it's awful."

As Wilson noted, many people need "everything" as a result of the wildfires, which has led to President Joe Biden making federal funding available to those affected in Maui County.

Those who want to help can find resources by following these links to CBS News, Time and the Washington Post on how to do so.