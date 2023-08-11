Seahawks' Cade Johnson Released from Hospital After Injury; In Concussion Protocol

Michael Owens/Getty Images

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Cade Johnson has been released from the hospital after suffering a concussion in the team's preseason matchup against the Minnesota Vikings Thursday night, according to Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk.

Johnson was removed from the game on a stretcher after being tackled on a kickoff return in the second quarter. After the game, head coach Pete Carroll told reporters that he didn't suffer any additional injuries beyond the concussion.

Johnson has been placed in the concussion protocol, and he will need to progress through the protocol and be declared clear before he is eligible to suit up for the Seahawks again.

Johnson was signed by the Seahawks in 2021 as an undrafted free agent out of South Dakota State. He signed a reserve/future contract with the team in January 2022.

He played in three regular season games for the team in 2022, making two receptions on four targets for 21 yards. He also appeared in the team's NFC Wild Card matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, in which he made three catches for 31 yards.

He is listed as a third-stringer on the Seahawks depth chart, but is behind wide receiver Dee Eskridge who is suspended for the first six games of the 2023 NFL season.