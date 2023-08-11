Seahawks WR Cade Johnson Hospitalized After Suffering Concussion vs. Vikings

AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Cade Johnson was transported to a hospital after suffering a concussion in the team's preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday night.

Head coach Pete Carroll told reporters after the game Johnson was taken to Harborview Medical Center as a precaution, and initial reports are he suffered no additional injuries beyond the concussion:

"The first thing that we heard was that it was no findings. I think he got concussed, but there were no findings beyond that at this point, so we got a real good report, the early one, I'm hoping that's conclusive, but that's what we heard… They just went to the max precautions, and the findings were already really positive."

ESPN's Brady Henderson noted Johnson "briefly" appeared to be unstable as he was getting up after being tackled on a kickoff return early in the second quarter, but was able to walk off the field under his own power before going to the medical tent for evaluation.

"Johnson spent the remainder of the quarter in the tent before he was loaded onto a stretcher," Henderson wrote, "with his neck stabilized, and wheeled off the field at halftime."

Carroll didn't say if Johnson stayed in the hospital overnight.

A three-year starter at South Dakota State, Johnson signed with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent in May 2021. He spent most of his rookie season on the practice squad and signed a reserve/future contract with the team in January 2022.

The 25-year-old appeared in four games last season, including the NFC Wild Card Game against the San Francisco 49ers. He caught three passes for 39 yards in the Seahawks' 41-23 loss to the 49ers.