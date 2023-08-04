Seahawks' D'Wayne Eskridge Reportedly Suspended 6 Games for Conduct Policy Violation

Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D'Wayne Eskridge has been suspended six games for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

The 26-year-old Eskridge has played two seasons with the Seahawks after they selected him with the No. 56 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

The former Western Michigan star caught seven passes for 58 yards and added two carries for 10 yards in 10 games last year.

Per Gregg Bell of the News-Tribune, the Seahawks have "indicated Eskridge's issue is a law-enforcement matter," as noted in the team's statement on the suspension.

The exact reason for the suspension has not been made public, but Jared Ausserer, a founding partner of the Puget Law Group, wrote a statement on behalf of his client that shed some light on what led to the NFL's decision:

"In early February 2023, Dwayne was involved in an unfortunate incident with his child's mother, which resulted in his arrest and the filing of misdemeanor charges. Dwayne quickly took responsibility for his role in this incident.

"Dwayne entered into an agreement whereby the misdemeanor charges will be dismissed in 12 months when he completes domestic violence moral recognition therapy. Dwayne has already enrolled in and has begun therapy.

"Dwayne has not been convicted of any crime. He entered into this agreement because it is in the best interest of his family. Dwayne deeply regrets any embarrassment this incident has caused his family, the Seahawks, and the NFL."

Eskridge can still take part in Seattle's preseason practices and games but will not be part of the active roster for the first six games. He's eligible to return on Monday, October 23, following the team's Week 7 game against the Arizona Cardinals.