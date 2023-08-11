Nike Unveils Photo of 'Halo' Kobe 8 Protro Sneakers Designed by Vanessa Bryant

Nic Antaya/Getty Images

Nike unveiled a first look at the upcoming Kobe 8 Protro "Halo" sneakers on Thursday, and they are clean.

Nike and Vanessa Bryant agreed to a licensing agreement in March 2022 after the deal between the shoe giant and the late superstar expired in April 2021. The "Halos" are the second entry in that new deal following May's Kobe 4 Protro "Mamabacitas," per TMZ Sports.

Vanessa Bryant reportedly helped design the "Halos" and announced the new sneaker was coming earlier in the week.

"This will be one of many Kobe 8 'Halo" styles coming soon," she wrote on Instagram.

And sneaker heads will be all over them, considering the enduring popularity of Nike's Kobe line of shoes.