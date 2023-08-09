X

    Nike Announces Kobe Bryant Brand's Return; Kobe 8 'Halo' Scheduled to Drop on Aug. 23

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVAugust 9, 2023

    SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 27: A detailed view of the "Kobe Bryant" Nike basketball shoes worn by Jonathan Kuminga #00 of the Golden State Warriors against the Dallas Mavericks at Chase Center on February 27, 2022 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
    Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

    Kobe Bryant's iconic Nike shoe line is set for a comeback.

    Nike and Vanessa Bryant announced the company will begin releasing new Bryant shoes on Aug. 23, with the Kobe 8 "Halo" being first to hit the market.

    Nike Basketball @nikebasketball

    Type out "iconic footwear" with your eyes closed 🫣<br><br>We'll go first: Kobe Brand is back

    Nike Basketball @nikebasketball

    Mamba Forever. 🐍<br><br>The newest shoe in the iconic Kobe line is almost here. Tune into SNKRS 'Live From the Archive' (North America only) on August 10 for the unveiling and exclusive details on the upcoming release. <a href="https://t.co/BWPNZ5MW1S">pic.twitter.com/BWPNZ5MW1S</a>

    This will mark the first release under the Kobe name since the late Los Angeles Lakers legend's contract with Nike expired in April 2021. Nike and Bryant's estate reached a new licensing agreement in March 2022, which will allow the apparel giant to re-release the eight models made during Bryant's career, along with six releases after his 2016 retirement.

    Nike also agreed to release apparel in honor of Gigi Bryant, the daughter of Kobe and Vanessa who was among the nine people who died in the January 2020 helicopter crash.

    Kobe Bryant's signature shoe has been the most popular in the NBA for years, with the release being credited for popularizing the lowtop. Around 70 percent of NBA players wear Nike shoes during games, with about 45 percent of players wearing Kobes for at least one game from April 2021 until April 2022.

