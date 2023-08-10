49ers' Brock Purdy Says 'Arm Feels Great' After Raiders Scrimmage amid Injury Rehab

Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images

Brock Purdy is feeling ready to go as the San Francisco 49ers approach the 2023 NFL season.

The quarterback suffered an elbow injury during the NFC Championship game and underwent surgery in March, but was reported to be on track to start Week 1. After participating in a joint practice with the Las Vegas Raiders Thursday, he expressed confidence in his ability.

"Yeah, my arm feels great," Purdy said, per David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. "Just still building back-to-back days and trying to gain all the strength that I can back from, obviously, just the rehab process of things. And I feel really confident."

Purdy elaborated by saying he was returning to normalcy in terms of preparation and feels close to being fully healthy.

"My routine really hasn't changed," Purdy said, per Bonilla "I feel like I'm back to a normal routine with my arm and stuff. Obviously, taking care of it as much as I can on an off day and whatnot, but I feel almost back to normal."

Purdy was the last overall selection in the 2022 NFL Draft but has grasped the starting role after filling in for an injured Jimmy Garoppolo last season. He has been pegged by the team as the starter over Trey Lance and Sam Darnold, and has been practicing since the start of training camp.

While Purdy is not expected to play in the 49ers preseason contest against the Raiders on Sunday, the reps he can get in the joint practice allow him to see just how close to game shape he is in. Given the confidence he expressed, he definitely should be there soon.

The 49ers went 13-4 in 2022 and would go on to lose to the Philadelphia Eagles in the Conference Championship, 31-7.