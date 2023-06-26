49ers Rumors: Brock Purdy Progressing in Elbow Injury Rehab, On Track for Week 1

Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images

The latest Brock Purdy update is in, and it's positive.

The San Francisco 49ers quarterback went down with an elbow injury during the NFC Championship Game and underwent surgery in March. It appears as though that shouldn't affect his ability for the 2023 NFL season, though.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Monday that Purdy is progressing through his rehab and is on track to be ready for Week 1.

Purdy was the final pick of the 2022 NFL draft and took over for Jimmy Garoppolo late in the regular season, leading the team to a 7-0 run to the conference championship. He threw for 1,374 yards with 13 touchdowns and four interceptions during his five regular-season games.

He went down with the elbow injury early in the NFC Championship Game, a 31-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The 49ers still have Trey Lance, the 2021 No. 3 overall pick and 2022 Week 1 starter, and signed Sam Darnold in free agency.

Still, general manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan have stated that Purdy is the leader of the locker room and is in line to retain his starting job.

The 49ers had the fifth-ranked offense in 2022 despite the quarterback carousel.

If Purdy is cleared to return for Week 1, he would take on Kenny Pickett and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.