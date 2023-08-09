Lionel Messi's MLS Debut Delayed as Miami vs. Charlotte Postponed Due to Leagues Cup

Omar Vega/Getty Images

Lionel Messi's MLS debut will have to wait.

Inter Miami's Aug. 20 home contest against Charlotte FC has been postponed to a later date due to both clubs advancing in the Leagues Cup and facing one another on Friday, per ESPN.

Because of that matchup, one of the clubs is guaranteed to be playing on Aug. 19 in either the Leagues Cup final or third-place match.

That means Messi's highly-anticipated MLS debut will likely be Aug. 26 against the New York Red Bulls. He's expected to dominate the league in the same manner he's dominated the Leagues Cup, which has seen him score seven goals in four games and lead Inter Miami to four straight wins.