College Fantasy Football 2023: Mock Draft, Cheat Sheet and More Strategy Tips

Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

With the 2023 NFL draft long since done, the college fantasy football landscape will look a lot different than it did a year ago.

Not only did top quarterbacks such as C.J. Stroud and Bryce Young depart for the draft, but so did skill players like Bijan Robinson, Jahmyr Gibbs and Quentin Johnston.



Of course, the beauty of the college fantasy game is that new superstars are always waiting in the wings.



While Ohio State lost both Stroud and Jaxon Smith-Njigba from its prolific offense, the Buckeyes should be right back in the spotlight with wideouts Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka—as long as quarterback Kyle McCord can do an admirable Stroud impression.



Some familiar faces will be back too, like USC signal-caller and reigning Heisman winner Caleb Williams and star Mississippi running back Quinshon Judkins.



Building a successful fantasy squad is about more than just grabbing the known commodities, though. Identifying future stars and knowing where to target lesser-known talent will go a long way toward winning a championship.

