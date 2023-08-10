College Fantasy Football 2023: Mock Draft, Cheat Sheet and More Strategy TipsAugust 10, 2023
College Fantasy Football 2023: Mock Draft, Cheat Sheet and More Strategy Tips
With the 2023 NFL draft long since done, the college fantasy football landscape will look a lot different than it did a year ago.
Not only did top quarterbacks such as C.J. Stroud and Bryce Young depart for the draft, but so did skill players like Bijan Robinson, Jahmyr Gibbs and Quentin Johnston.
Of course, the beauty of the college fantasy game is that new superstars are always waiting in the wings.
While Ohio State lost both Stroud and Jaxon Smith-Njigba from its prolific offense, the Buckeyes should be right back in the spotlight with wideouts Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka—as long as quarterback Kyle McCord can do an admirable Stroud impression.
Some familiar faces will be back too, like USC signal-caller and reigning Heisman winner Caleb Williams and star Mississippi running back Quinshon Judkins.
Building a successful fantasy squad is about more than just grabbing the known commodities, though. Identifying future stars and knowing where to target lesser-known talent will go a long way toward winning a championship.
College Fantasy 1st-Round Mock
1. Quinshon Judkins, RB, Mississippi
2. Raheim Sanders, RB, Arkansas
3. Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State
4. Caleb Williams, QB, USC
5. Braelon Allen, RB, Wisconsin
6. Will Shipley, RB, Clemson
7. Rasheen Ali, RB, Marshall
8. Rome Odunze, WR, Washington
9. Kevorian Barnes, RB, Texas-San Antonio
10. Malachi Corley, WR, Western Kentucky
11. Bo Nix, QB, Oregon
12. Tory Horton, WR, Colorado State
Target Returning Starters Early, Value Programs Later
When it comes to collegiate fantasy, surprise stars can certainly emerge. Few have forgotten Kyler Murray's spectacular 2018 campaign, which came in his first season as a full-time starter.
Murray won the Heisman just a year after Baker Mayfield did the same in Lincoln Riley's high-powered offense.
Returning stars like Judkins, Harrison, Shipley, Oregon quarterback Bo Nix and Florida State running back Trey Benson should be targeted early because they're experienced, proven and unlikely to suddenly disappear from game plans.
It would be a significant surprise if, barring injury, Williams isn't again among the top fantasy quarterbacks.
When looking for middle-round picks and sleepers, it's often wise to follow the tendencies of top programs. Alabama, for example, regularly produces high-volume running backs. Gibbs is gone, but Jase McClellan is ready to take his turn as the lead back.
"It's what I've worked for, what I've prepared for and it's what I'm ready for," McClellan said, per Austin Hannon of FanNation. "Being the guy you can lean on—I'm ready for it."
Ohio State frequently produces first-round receivers, and while Smith-Njigba, Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson have departed over the past two years, the Buckeyes will be stacked once again.
"For the third straight year, the Buckeyes have the most loaded receiver room in the country," Jesse Simonton of On3 Wrote.
Harrison and Egbuka are worth early picks, but don't discount Ohio State receivers like Julian Fleming and 5-star freshman Carnell Tate later in drafts.
Don't Ignore Small-School Stars
While focusing on the big names and big programs is a great way to start building a draft board, it's important to keep smaller schools in mind too.
FBS schools don't typically feature as much overall talent as Power Five programs, but they usually don't see the same competition level either.
This is precisely why a quarterback like Western Kentucky's Austin Reed should be on the draft radar. He's coming off a season in which he threw for 4,746 yards, rushed for 224 yards and logged 48 combined rushing and receiving touchdowns.
While South Florida and Ohio State are on Western Kentucky's 2023 schedule, Reed will also face the likes of Troy, Houston Christian, Jacksonville State and Liberty. Unsurprisingly, he's earned a spot on the Davey O'Brien preseason watch list.
Similarly, South Alabama running back La'Damian Webb appears poised to rise to fantasy stardom in 2023. The former Florida State transfer was very good last season, finishing with 21 receptions, 1,280 scrimmage yards and 15 combined rushing and receiving touchdowns.
A favorable-looking early slate that features games against Tulane, Southeastern Louisiana, Oklahoma State, Central Michigan and James Madison is enough to make Webb worth an early draft selection.
The trick with any small-school star, though, is to play the matchups. If a team like Ohio State or Georgia is on the schedule, it's probably best to sit the player that week.
College Fantasy Cheatsheet
Quarterbacks
1. Caleb Williams, USC
2. Bo Nix, Oregon
3. Michael Penix Jr., Washington
4. Austin Reed, Western Kentucky
5. Drake Maye, North Carolina
6. Frank Harris, Texas-San Antonio
7. Riley Leonard, Duke
8. KJ Jefferson, Arkansas
9. Jayden Daniels, LSU
10. Jordan Travis, Florida State
Running Backs
1. Quinshon Judkins, Mississippi
2. Raheim Sanders, Arkansas
3. Braelon Allen, Wisconsin
4. Will Shipley, Clemson
5. Rasheen Ali, Marshall
6. Kevorian Barnes, Texas-San Antonio
7. Trey Benson, Florida State
8. Blake Corum, Michigan
9. Damien Martinez, Oregon State
10. La'Damian Webb, South Alabama
Wide Receivers
1. Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State
2. Rome Odunze, Washington
3. Malachi Corley, Western Kentucky
4. Tory Horton, Colorado State
5. Jacob Cowing, Arizona
6. Malik Nabers, LSU
7. Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State
8. Jalen McMillan, Washington
9. Joshua Cephus, Texas-San Antonio
10. Devontez Walker, North Carolina
Tight Ends
1. Brock Bowers, Georgia
2. Oronde Gadsden II, Syracuse
3. Brant Kuithe, Utah
4. Ja'Tavion Sanders, Texas
5. R.J. Maryland, SMU
6. Luke Lachey, Iowa
7. Jalin Conyers, Arizona State
8. Ben Yurosek, Stanford
9. Bryson Nesbit, North Carolina
10. Corey Dyches, Maryland