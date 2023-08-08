X

    Triple H Responds to Elon Musk Declaring WWE His Fighting Style vs. Mark Zuckerberg

    WWE Hall of Famer and head of creative Triple H responded Monday to a tweet from Elon Musk about his potential upcoming fight against Mark Zuckerberg.

    Musk, who owns Twitter, quote tweeted a video of Jimmy Uso turning on his twin brother, Jey Uso, during Jey's undisputed WWE Universal Championship match against Roman Reigns at SummerSlam on Saturday:

    Elon Musk @elonmusk

    Am going with <a href="https://twitter.com/WWE?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@WWE</a> as my fighting style <a href="https://t.co/CggZ7HhrPQ">https://t.co/CggZ7HhrPQ</a>

    The 52-year-old Musk tweeted that he would use WWE as his "fighting style" should he and Zuckerberg decide to lock horns.

    Triple H chimed in, suggesting that he would lend Musk a helping hand if he decided to step into the world of pro wrestling:

    Triple H @TripleH

    Say the word, <a href="https://twitter.com/elonmusk?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@elonmusk</a>. I know a thing or two about making an X sign. <a href="https://t.co/hrLFusrY3S">https://t.co/hrLFusrY3S</a> <a href="https://t.co/1lllI9Ic0e">pic.twitter.com/1lllI9Ic0e</a>

    The Game joked about Twitter's name change to X by referencing his signature crotch chop, which was born when he and Shawn Michaels created D-Generation X.

    Talk of a fight between Musk and Zuckerberg, the founder of Facebook, began in June when it was reported that Zuckerberg intended to launch a social media app to compete with Twitter.

    Per TMZ Sports, Musk tweeted, "I'm up for a cage match if he is lol," and Zuckerberg responded, "Send me location."

    Since then, both Musk and Zuckerberg have been spotted doing MMA training. Musk agreed to train with UFC legend Georges St-Pierre, and photos surfaced of Zuckerberg training with current UFC stars Israel Adesanya and Alex Volkanovski:

    Israel Adesanya @stylebender

    🏆🏆🏆<br>No fugazi with Mark 🦈<br>This is Serious Business‼️ <a href="https://t.co/nraS4DrvuO">pic.twitter.com/nraS4DrvuO</a>

    No Musk vs. Zuckerberg fight date has been announced, and it remains to be seen if it will actually happen.

    If it does, UFC president Dana White told TMZ Sports that he believes it will triple the revenue generated by Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Conor McGregor, which he called the biggest fight of all time previously.

    Should Musk and Zuckerberg decide against actually duking it out, the scripted nature of WWE could provide a nice fallback option.

    WWE has never been shy about utilizing celebrity involvement as part of its product, and the red-hot promotion would likely jump at the chance to get Musk and/or Zuckerberg on the show.

