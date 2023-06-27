Elon Musk Agrees to Train with UFC Legend Georges St-Pierre for Mark Zuckerberg Fight

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

One of the greatest mixed martial artists of all time has offered his services to Tesla CEO and Twitter owner Elon Musk should Musk decide to fight Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg.

UFC legend Georges St-Pierre took to Twitter on Saturday and offered to be Musk's training partner, and Musk accepted the offer Tuesday:

Per TMZ Sports, the idea of an MMA fight between Musk and Zuckerberg began when Musk tweeted, "I'm up for a cage match if he is lol," in reference to a report about Zuckerberg possibly creating a platform to compete with Twitter.

Zuckerberg responded, saying, "Send me location."

UFC president Dana White later said he spoke with both Musk and Zuckerberg, saying that they are "absolutely deadly serious" about making the fight happen.

White added that he believes Musk vs. Zuckerberg would be the most lucrative fight in combat sports history, topping the 2017 boxing match between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor: "The biggest fight of all time was Floyd and Conor, I just think it triples that—it triples what that did, there's no limit on what that thing can make."

St-Pierre may not be the only MMA legend getting involved, as reigning UFC heavyweight champion and former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones previously offered to train with Zuckerberg, per TMZ Sports.

Zuckerberg has yet to publicly respond to Jones' offer.

If the 51-year-old Musk does actually take GSP up on his offer, he will have a true MMA great in his corner.

The Canadian fighter went 26-2 during his pro MMA career, losing only to Matt Hughes and Matt Serra, before beating both of them in rematches.

St-Pierre last lost a fight in 2007 before reeling off 13 consecutive victories to end his career.

He was a three-time welterweight champion and one-time middleweight champion in UFC, and many observers consider him to be the best MMA fighter to ever step inside the cage.

It is unclear if St-Pierre-s tutelage would be enough to guide the 51-year-old Musk to victory over the 39-year-old Zuckerberg, but it would give him a strong knowledge base to draw from.