7 NFL Players Who Will Become Preseason Stars

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

Rookie Cleveland Browns quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson put himself on the NFL radar with a dazzling performance in the Hall of Fame Game against the New York Jets last week, whetting our appetite for the preseason.

And other young players will command the spotlight in three weeks of exhibition action, along with the 23-year-old UCLA product.

Last year, Baltimore Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely made headlines in the preseason and then went on to catch 36 passes for 373 yards and three touchdowns in the regular season.

Quarterbacks Malik Willis, Sam Howell, Bailey Zappe and Anthony Brown had productive outings in the 2022 preseason. They all started at least one regular-season game for their respective teams last year because of injuries or inefficient play at the position.

Several young players have looked impressive at training camp and seem ready to carry that momentum into the next phase of the offseason.

We'll highlight seven first- and second-year players who will likely log a significant number of preseason snaps because they're starters in need of reps or in competition for a lead role. Also, these selections stand out because of their style of play. Flashy playmakers have a much better chance of generating headlines.

We probably won't see a lot of Bijan Robinson because of his draft status (eighth overall pick) and the physical demand on running backs, but other top rookies should emerge with a lot of playing time.