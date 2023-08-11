Predicting Each MLB Team's Face of the Franchise in 2026

6 of 6

David Berding/Getty Images

Arizona Diamondbacks: OF Corbin Carroll

The D-backs saw enough in 32 games from Carroll last season to sign him to an eight-year, $111 million extension during the offseason, and that is already shaping up to be an absolute steal. The NL Rookie of the Year front-runner has a 135 OPS+ with 22 doubles, 21 home runs, 36 steals and 4.1 WAR, and at 22 years old he is already one of the best outfielders in baseball.

Ace Zac Gallen is controllable through 2025, so it will be interesting to see if the front office can hammer out an extension between now and then.

Colorado Rockies: OF Yanquiel Fernandez

The prediction requires the most projection of anyone chosen as a future face of the franchise, but Fernandez is having a huge season in the Colorado system. The 20-year-old is hitting .289/.338/.543 with 20 doubles, 22 home runs and 82 RBI in 88 games across three levels, and his raw power is among the best in all of minor league baseball.

Shortstop Ezequiel Tovar should be a staple on the left side of the infield and fellow middle infielder Adael Amador is currently the team's top prospect, but Fernandez has the loudest offensive tools in the organization.

Los Angeles Dodgers: DH/RHP Shohei Ohtani

The Dodgers have long been viewed as the favorites to sign Ohtani if he packs up and leaves the Los Angeles Angels in free agency this offseason, and with his current club trending toward missing the postseason once again, that looks increasingly likely. The two-way superstar has become the face of baseball, and he will be the face of the franchise wherever he goes the rest of his career.

If they don't land Ohtani, Freddie Freeman (through 2027) and Mookie Betts (through 2032) will both still be around three years from now.

San Diego Padres: OF Juan Soto

Simply put, Soto has been the best player on a disappointing Padres team this year, posting a 158 OPS+ with 25 doubles, 24 home runs, 73 RBI and 4.3 WAR in 115 games while continuing to be one of baseball's most disciplined hitters. It's easy to forget that he's still only 24 years old.

With free agency looming after the 2024 season, the question is whether the Padres can afford to sign him long-term when they already have Manny Machado, Fernando Tatis Jr., Yu Darvish and Joe Musgrove on the books with nine-figure deals.

San Francisco Giants: RHP Logan Webb

Webb is the best homegrown player on the Giants roster right now, and the front office locked him up with a five-year, $90 million extension that kicks in next season. The 26-year-old has a 3.38 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 151 strikeouts in an NL-leading 154.1 innings, and all signs point to him being part of the NL Cy Young conversation for the foreseeable future.

Top prospect Marco Luciano still has tremendous upside and Kyle Harrison can be an ace-caliber pitcher in his own right if he can smooth out his command issues, but for now Webb is the safest bet to be the face of the team.